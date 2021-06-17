Military vehicle bursts into flames near Dugway

A military vehicle worth $250,000 caught fire near the Skull Valley Native American reservation near Terra on Wednesday.

Around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, a military wrecker truck broke down on Dugway Proving Ground causing Dugway employees to call in the sister truck to help haul the truck back to Draper for repairs, according to Dan Walton, Tooele County Fire Warden.

“As they were going down the road, the back end of the truck they were hauling caught fire,” Walton said.

Terra and Dugway Fire Departments, along with Walton, responded to the scene.

“The vehicle was a total loss, probably about a quarter-million-dollar truck,” Walton explained.

After the tail end of the truck caught fire, the fire spread to the grass area on the side of the road and burned approximately one acre.

“The BLM came over and helped us put it out,” Walton said. “The National Guard also came out and hauled away the wreckage.”

No injuries were reported.

It is unknown at this time what made the truck catch on fire.