  • During the Utah Farm Bureau’s “Miracle Project Blitz” on Wednesday afternoon cars pulled up to pallets of food boxes at the Deseret Peak Complex and volunteers loaded the boxes into the vehicles.
  • Sakia White, Utah Farm Bureau regional manager, shows the contents of the food boxes that were being distributed at the Deseret Peak Complex on Wednesday evening.
  • Maddey Rees and Makenna Christensen, Stansbury Future Farmers of america members, load boxes of food into a vehicle on May 19 at the Deseret Peak Complex. Stansbury, Tooele, and Grantsville High School FFA members helped the Utah Farm Bureau with the food distribution.
  • A pallet of boxes loaded with food at the Deseret Peak Complex ready for distribution to help Tooele County families.

May 20, 2021
Miracle Project Blitz bring 1,200 boxes of food to county residents

Utah Farm Bureau reaches out through foundation 

The Miracle of Agriculture Foundation’s “Miracle Project Blitz” hit seven cities in Utah with boxes of food on Wednesday. 

One of them was Granstville, at the Deseret Peak Complex from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

A non-profit charitable organization, the Miracle of Agriculture Foundation is set as the charitable arm of the Utah Farm Bureau.

The blitz had 1,200 boxes of eggs, milk, meatballs, hotdogs, vegetables, fruit and other food to give away for free to Tooele County residents.

Residents drove up to stacks of pallets by Deseret Peak’s outdoor arena and volunteers loaded the boxes into the vehicles.

This is the first time the Farm Bureau and their Farmers Feeding Utah program have been to Tooele County.

“We just got funding about a week ago that allowed us to come to Tooele,” said A.J. Ferguson, the Farm Bureau’s vice president of farm safety. “We wanted to do something that would have a great impact on a community and we have had requests to come to Tooele County.”

The blitz was made possible in part by generous contributions of food & financial donations by ranchers in Duchesne County, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Utah Petroleum Association, and others, according to Ferguson.

With the short notice, the Farm Bureau turned to social media and the Tooele Transcript Bulletin to get the news out, he said.

The “Miracle Project Blitz” was planned to commemorate the first anniversary of the creation of the Farmers Feeding Utah campaign.

Along with Tooele County, the blitz included locations in Davis, Utah, Summit, Sevier, Duchesne and Garfield counties, all on May 19.

To date, the Farmers Feeding Utah campaign has provided more than 1.5 million pounds of food, with a retail value of more than $3.2 million to Utah residents in the Navajo Nation, northern Utah, West Salt Lake, Vernal, Provo, Ogden, Richfield, St. George, Kanab, Castle Dale and to smaller community pantries throughout the Wasatch Front. To make a tax-deductible contribution to this project, individuals and businesses can go to FarmersFeedingUtah.org.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

