Miss Tooele City 2017 Crowned

Miss Tooele City 2016 Morgan Hinton and co-attendant Sydnee Simmons crown Kat Hawley as Miss Tooele City 2017 at the pageant Thursday night.

Eva Olcott and Ayanna Likens were crowned co-attendants at the pageant. The trio will ride in Fourth of July parades and serve as ambassodors during community activities. Twelve contestants competed for the Miss Tooele City title.