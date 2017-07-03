Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Miss Tooele City 2016 Morgan Hinton and co-attendant Sydnee Simmons crown Kat Hawley as Miss Tooele City 2017 at the pageant Thursday night.
  • Eva Olcott and Ayanna Likens were crowned co-attendants at the pageant. The trio will ride in Fourth of July parades and serve as ambassodors during community activities. Twelve contestants competed for the Miss Tooele City title.

July 3, 2017
Miss Tooele City 2017 Crowned

The Miss Tooele City Scholarship Pageant is one of several events on the schedule for this year’s Fourth of July celebration in Tooele.

Francie Aufdemorte

Photo Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Francie Aufdemorte is photo editor for the Tooele Transcript-Bulletin. A Tooele County native, she graduated from Tooele High School in 1989, and with a degree in English from the University of Utah in 2001. She next studied filmmaking at the New York Film Academy in 2005, from which she earned a certificate of completion. Her ties to community journalism begin in 2005 when she worked for the Magna Times for two years, handling everything from classified advertising to editing and proofing news stories. While there she also created and maintained a new website for the newspaper. In 2007, she opened a Salt Lake-based studio called Book Cliff Photography. As principle photographer, she worked both editorial and commercial assignments, including portraiture and weddings. As photo editor, Aufdemorte photographs news, features, sports and advertising for the Transcript-Bulletin and supplemental publications, while also managing and assigning the newspaper’s freelance photographers.

Latest posts by Francie Aufdemorte (see all)

