  • Marin Legge, Miss Tooele City 2018, crowns Emma Wardle Miss Tooele City 2019 with the help of Miss Super Amazing 2019, Ellie Jensen on Saturday night at the conclusion of the Miss Tooele City pageant.
  • Sadee Simmons is given her tierra and sash by Legge after being named as an attendant.
  • Sarah Wilson smiles as Legge puts the tierra on her head while Jensen hands her roses after being named as an attendant.
  • Miss Tooele City 2019 Emma Wardle stands between her newly crowned Miss Tooele Attendants Sarah Wilson (right) and Sadee Simmons (left).

July 1, 2019
Miss Tooele City 2019

The auditorium stage at Tooele High School was the venue Saturday night for the 2019 Miss Tooele City Scholarship Pageant.

Six local women competed for the honors, with Emma Wardle crowned Miss Tooele City 2019, and Sadee Simmons and Sarah Wilson selected as co-attendants.

Responsibilities for Miss Tooele City and her co-attendants include: Being a positive and professional representative for the city throughout the year and promoting the city as a great place to live, work and play; a role model for local youth; exhibiting patriotism and being ambassadors during the city’s Fourth of July celebration.

The scholarships are $2,000 for Miss Tooele City and $1,000 for each co-attendant. Scholarships are to be used to defray expenses related to academic advancement, and are paid to royalty after the Miss Tooele City Scholarship Pageant the following year.

