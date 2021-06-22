Miss Tooele City competition garners 8 entrants

Public welcome Saturday night at Tooele High school ♦

The Miss Tooele City competition will return to its traditional format in 2021 following a COVID-19 modified version held in 2020.

The competition will be held on June 26 at 7 p.m. in the Tooele High School auditorium. Admission is free.

The competition, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, will not only highlight the eight 2021 contestants, but will also recognize 17 members of past royalties through a video and on stage presence.

The competition will be hosted by Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn and 2020 Miss Tooele City, Ella Rose Leonelli. 2020 attendants Eden Legge and Suni Norman will also be part of the 2021 competition production.

Over $4,000 in scholarships and prizes will be awarded during the competition.

From their cover sheets written by the contestants, here are excerpts from their answers to why they want to be Miss Tooele City and why they are qualified for the position:

Jaylee Montague

For starters — it’s the crown. What girl doesn’t want to be a princess? But beyond sparkles and glitter, I absolutely love Tooele City! Not only is our city beautiful with its view of the lake, the mountains, and the iconic “T” that is visible from the whole valley, it is the people who make this place truly beautiful. My fourth great-grandparents, the Speirs and the Walters, helped settle Tooele, and I look forward to the opportunity of continuing their legacy of serving this great community.

Rylie Mae Grissetti

If given the opportunity to represent the community, I would want to be a face that everyone recognized and felt like they could come to talk to. I’m very personable, positive, outgoing, and fun and I’m ready to present that at every event Miss Tooele City is invited to. Giving back is something that Tooele has instilled in me and I’d like to help others find more ways to do the same by teaming up with local community partners to help notify city members of opportunities to give back that they may noot have thought of previously.

Liberty Louise Burdine

I would like to represent Tooele City by becoming Miss Tooele City. I want to have an impact on the lives of little girls and let them know that they can conquer their dreams. It is important to show girls that no matter how your body looks, you can become anything you put your mind to. I believe that I am qualified to represent Tooele City, as I have pride, responsibility, and determination to make our city a better place.

Hannah Sheppard

I grew up in Tooele City and would love to be able to give back to the community by serving Tooele City. I love opportunities to serve others. … I would love to not only be able to serve and represent Tooele City , but to inspire young girls throughout the city, like I was. I am extremely hardworking, organized, accountable, and personable. There is a great deal of responsibility that comes with being Miss Tooele City, and all these qualities would make me extremely qualified for the position.

Camille Rich

I love Tooele, growing up here taught me so much about life. I took an oath halfway through my junior year of high school that I would try and find everything this town has to offer. I made more friends, went on more adventures, and now I want to make Miss Tooele City one of my last Tooele adventures.

Felicity Parks

I am so excited about this opportunity to support the Tooele City community. Being an example to all the young girls in Tooele City is very important to me. In these trying times of COVID-19, it is fundamental to be unified and positive. This is what I hope to promote. I thrive on influencing others in positive ways. My experience with leadership positions and education allows me to be a good candidate for Miss Tooele City.

Grace Lynn Jenkins

I would love to be Miss Tooele City because I want to help the community stay connected and grow together as Tooele expands. To be Miss Tooele City would mean interacting and being more involved in the community. … My Tooele neighbors have been such a great example to me growing up,through service projects, community activities, and overall friendliness to everyone; they have helped me grow and become the person I am today. Through them my love for Tooele City has grown and will continue to grow as I interact and spend time with the Tooele community.

Elizabeth Jean Rawlings

I would love to be Miss Tooele City because I love my hometown! I grew up here and I would love nothing more than to represent Tooele in a positive light. I am qualified for this position because I have a love for service and a drive to accomplish whatever I set out to do. I love being able to make people happy and I believe that this title would help me have an impact on the community.