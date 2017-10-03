Miss Tooele County 2018

Kylee Robinson, 21, erupts with surprise and joy after hearing she had won the 2018 Miss Tooele County Pageant Saturday night at Stansbury High School. Alyssa Banks, Miss Tooele County 2017, is placing the Miss Tooele County winner sash on Robinson.

Courtney Cook was the evening’s runner-up and was presented by last year’s runner-up Kendra Martell. Six contestants competed in interview, on-stage question, talent, evening gown and swimsuit. During the talent portion, Robinson sang “God Help the Outcasts” from the Hunchback of Notre Dame. Her platform was body shame and bullying. Robinson is from Stansbury Park and is the daughter of Greg and Tara Robinson.