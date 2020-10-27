Missing 14-year old Tooele girl found in Orem

A 14-year-old Tooele City resident was missing for four days before she was located in Orem City.

Oct. 20 around 11 p.m., Tooele City Police responded to a call of a missing 14-year-old girl, Mia Richards.

A patrol officer met with Richards’ mother, who lived with her daughter in Overlake, according to Jeremy Hansen, Tooele City Police Department public information officer.

Her mother stated that the 14-year-old had been missing since 2:30 p.m.

“The officer learned that Mia has several medical conditions that require medication,” Hansen said.

Richards was listed on the National Crime Investigation Center as a missing person.

The following day, the missing person’s case was assigned to a detective and Richards’ status was then changed to an endangered missing person. An advisory was sent out, due to the fact that her medications were still located at her residence.

Detectives began to pursue leads in the case, according to Hansen.

Officers obtained video surveillance from several residences in the Overlake area, as well as from Overlake Elementary. They found out that Richards was walking on foot in the area of Overlake Elementary around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 20.

This was prior to the last time she had been seen by her family.

On Saturday, the detective assigned to the case stopped at Maverik on 2000 North and asked to see surveillance video beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 20.

The detective noticed Richards and two other individuals enter the gas station around 3:00 p.m., according to Hansen.

A few hours later, photos were sent out of the adult male and female accompanying Richards, as well as the vehicle they were seen in.

Later Saturday evening, around 11:30 p.m., police were notified that Richards was located in Orem by the Orem City Police Department.

The investigation as to how the 14-year-old ended up in Orem and the facts surrounding what happened there are still under investigation, according to Hansen.