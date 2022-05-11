Missing Salt Lake woman found dead near Five Mile Pass

Two suspects in custody ♦

A missing Salt Lake woman was found dead on Friday, May 6 near a popular recreation area in Tooele County.

A body found near the Five Mile Pass Recreation Area was identified as Brooklyn Tyree, 23, of Salt Lake City.

Two suspects in the death have been booked into the Tooele County Detention Center.

Tooele County Sheriff’s deputies received information on May 6 that a recreationalist found a female body in Tooele County near the Five Mile Pass Recreation Area, according to a press release from the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

On the same evening that the body was found, the Salt Lake City Police contacted Tooele County Sheriff’s officers regarding a missing female that was known to camp in the Five Mile Pass area of Tooele County.

Upon arrival at the scene of the body, Tooele County Sheriff’s officers noticed signs of foul play. Due to the time of night and lack of lighting, officers secured the scene and it was determined that evidence would be processed the following day.

The following morning officers responded again to the area where the body was found and processed the scene for evidence. At the time of the crime scene investigation, officers weren’t able to identify the body. The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy performed on May 9 determined that the death was a homicide. The cause of death was due to a gunshot from an unknown distance, according to the probable cause statement.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s office was provided with video footage from the Salt Lake Police Department on May 9 of Brandon Zipperele picking up the missing woman and her baby at her apartment on May 3.

A Tooele County Sheriff’s officer recognized the clothing the missing woman was wearing as identical to the clothing that was found on the victim’s body, leading to the conclusion that the victim was Brooklyn Tyree.

Investigators requested historical location data from both Zipperle’s and Tyree’s phones. The data showed both phones in the area of Five Mile Pass on May 3.

Officers interviewed Zipperle on May 10. After being read his Miranda Rights, he admitted to shooting Tyree, hiding her body, disposing of her personal belongings, and pawning the firearm used in the murder, according to the probable cause statement.

Investigators learned Zipperele had a fiancé by the name of Elizabeth Ludwig, 28. During a search warrant served at Zipperle’s residence, officers found a shoe belonging to Ludwig with a tread pattern similar to a footprint found at the crime scene.

Ludwig was transported to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office for an interview. During the interview, Elizabeth admitted to assisting Brandon with hiding the victim’s body and disposing of the victim’s personal belongings, according to the probable cause statement.

Zipperle was booked into the Tooele County Detention Center on charges of murder and obstruction of justice.

Ludwig was booked into the Detention Center on charges of obstruction of justice.

It is unknown why Zipperle killed Tyree.