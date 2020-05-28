Missing Sandy City man found dead in Tooele County

A missing Sandy City man’s body has been found in Tooele County.

On Monday the Tooele County Sherriff’s Office received word from Sandy City police that they were investigating a missing person report that may be linked to Tooele County.

Sandy City police had questioned Wyatt Smelser, Hakop Keshishain, and Izaiah Kirkpatrick, who were believed to be linked to the disappearance of the victim, according to a press release from the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

After meeting with police, it was believed that the three suspects met at Keshishain’s apartment in Sandy and developed a plan to kill the missing victim.

The Sandy City Police Department told officers in Tooele County that one of the suspects agreed to take officers and detectives to the place where the victim had been shot and killed after the homicide took place, according to the press release.

The victim led them to Faust Road in Tooele County where the victim’s body was found 2.5 miles south of mile marker six.

The victim appeared to have died from several gunshot wounds, according to the press release.

Tooele County investigators and the state crime lab analyzed the crime scene for evidence and the victim’s body was transported to the state medical examiner’s office.

Since then, the victim has been identified as 21-year-old Chance Eggett from Sandy City.

The three suspects have been booked into the Tooele County Detention Center for suspicion of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and tampering with evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.