Missing West Valley man turns up dead near Stockton

‘No threat to the public,’ says sheriff ♦

An adult male body was found near Stockton on Sunday afternoon.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s department said the death is being investigated as a homicide, but there is no threat to the general public.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Department responded to a suspicious death on Sunday in a rural area of unincorporated Tooele County west of Stockton, according to a press release by the sheriff’s department.

The body was located and after processing the scene. Detectives determined the death was suspicious.

The body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office where it was identified as Ajmal Mullahkhel of West Valley City.

The decedent was listed as a missing person by the West Valley Police Department on Aug. 13.

The death is currently being investigated as a homicide, according to the press release read.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the Tooele County Major Crimes Task Force, the West Valley Police Department, and the Salt Lake Police Department.

“We do not believe this was a random homicide and have no reason to believe there is a threat to the public,” said Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer.