Mitime buys racetrack for $18.55M

Tooele County has sold Utah Motorsports Campus — almost.

The county commission approved the agreement with Mitime Utah Investment for the sale of UMC during its Tuesday evening meeting at the Tooele County Building with a unanimous deal.

But the closing date of the sale may not occur until the end of the year.

The approval of the $18.55 million deal came almost four months after the county commission announced in Sept. 2018 that Mitime was the sole respondent to the sale offer for UMC issued by the county in April 2018 with a July deadline.

“Understandably it has taken a number of months to get here,” said County Commissioner Sean Milne.

According to the terms of the sale offer, the deadline for offers to purchase UMC was July 2, 2018, at 5 p.m. The county was to announce the accepted offer within 30 days of the deadline. Closing of the sale was to follow in another 30 days, with the cash purchase price due in full.

The cash purchase price for UMC, which includes all property, buildings, personal business property, and all other associated tangible and intangible assets, was set at $18.55 million. The cash purchase price is to be delivered to the county by Mitime at closing, which is to be no later than Dec. 31, according to the agreement.

While the cash price is set at $18.55 million the actual net gain to the county as result of the sale is not available to the public at this time.

The financial statements on UMC operations have remained undisclosed by the county for the last three years pending the sale of the property, according to Milne.

However, in Dec. 2017, the Transcript Bulletin estimated the cost of reimbursements to UMC for operating losses, equipment purchases and management fees, along with the payment to Center Point and legal expenses incurred by the county related to the sale of UMC, to be in the neighborhood of $10 million, according to information from publicly available information.

The sales agreement sets the initial real property tax assessment for UMC at $16.75 million.

In the agreement, the county agrees not to conduct commercial motorsports events at Deseret Peak Complex for a 10-year period, other than events already being conducted, such as the MX Park, BMX events, demolition derbies, rally car events, and similar events with an attendance level of less than 1,000 people.

The agreement states that the “seller [the county] has determined that the buyer is credible, is creditworthy, intends to operate the property in a way that will produce tax revenue for the seller.”

Other than that statement, the agreement contains no reference to future operation, development or investment by Mitime that the commissioners announced back in September at the same time they announced their decision to sell UMC to Mitime.

In Sept. 2018 County Commission Chairman Wade Bitner said the sale of UMC represented a commitment by the county commission to ensure the facility’s proper management and long-term viability to the economic development of Tooele County.

“We are pleased to announce this agreement with Mitime who has been a valued partner and the track operator for the past three years,” he said. “They are committed to growing the facility and its economic impact with more events, races, a hotel, manufacturing facility and research and development center. They have been tremendous stewards of this world-class track on behalf of the county and we are glad to have the ownership now in their very capable hands.”

Those commitments were included in the offer submitted by Mitime, according to Tooele County Commissioner Myron Bateman.