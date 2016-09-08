Mitime waiting on judge’s decision regarding UMC

Company still wants to buy racetrack, plans to submit new proposal ♦

The company that has managed the Utah Motorsports Campus for the last year still wants to buy the facility, but is waiting for a Utah judge to make a decision before submitting a new proposal.

“We very much want to buy the facility,” said Alan Wilson, vice chairman of Utah Motorsports Campus’ board of directors. “But it doesn’t make practical sense that we submit a proposal until the judge makes a ruling so we know what kind of conditions he might impose on the deal.”

Center Point Management, the Las Vegas-based group that filed the 2015 lawsuit that stopped the sale of the racetrack to UMC’s parent company, Mitime Development and Investment, for $20 million, filed another lawsuit last week.

The lawsuit asks Utah’s 3rd District Court Judge Robert Adkins to stop the transfer of the facility to the county’s redevelopment agency and direct the county to sell it to Center Point as the highest bidder in the 2015 bid process.

“I don’t know how long we can hold out if there is a protracted lawsuit,” Wilson said.

While Mitime’s owners support the current operation of the racetrack in Tooele County, the owners of five other racetracks are courting Mitime, according to Wilson.

“We have a lot invested here, in the facility and in the community,” he said. “But it eventually will come down to a business decision.”

Wilson expects a new UMC proposal would be similar to the one submitted to the county in 2015. In its original bid, Mitime Investment said it would immediately invest between $6 million and $8 million to upgrade the racetrack.

Other investments in Mitime’s original proposal included a hotel and promotion of Chinese tourism along with other potential investments, such as additional buildings, manufacturing facilities, and race courses.

“Our plans haven’t changed,” said Wilson. “Mitime has the resources to do what they say they will do with the motorsports park.”

Backing Mitime is Geely Holding Group, the Chinese-based parent company of Mitime. It is a Fortune Global 500 Company, Wilson said.

Geely is the largest independent auto manufacturer in China. Geely’s sales volume for 2016 was 69 percent ahead of their August 2015 sales volume, according to a company press release.

Tooele County is not the only place in the United States where Geely wants to make an investment. Geely purchased Volvo from Ford Motor Company for a reported $1.8 billion in 2010.

Volvo, now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Geely, is building a $500 million manufacturing plant in South Carolina that will employ 2,000 people.

“Volvo is still headquartered in Sweden,” said Wilson. “They didn’t bring in Chinese executives or workers to manage or take jobs in Volvo. They invested their money and turned the company around.”

Wilson expects Geely will do the same with UMC. Under UMC’s management the racetrack has already made drastic improvements, according to Wilson.

“Our management team has already cut expenses while maintaining nearly the same revenue,” he said. “One more year and we may break even. I can’t promise that, but it’s a possibility.”

UMC has two months left on its management contract with the county.

Not only are Mitime’s owners playing a waiting game, but time is of the essence for the 2017 racing season, according to Wilson.

“Now is the time that next year’s racing calendar is set,” he said. “We already missed the calendar put out by three organizations that hold large events here.”