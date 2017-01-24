Mitime withdraws from buying racetrack

But has agreed to manage Utah Motorsports Campus thru 2017and may rebid to buy facility after legal challenges are done ♦

Utah Motorsports Campus will renew an agreement to operate the former Miller Motorsports Park for Tooele County, but UMC’s owners have withdrawn from negotiations to purchase the racing facility.

“We are very excited to complete the agreement to continue managing Utah Motorsports Campus,” said UMC’s general manager Willem Geyer. “The county has been great to work with, and we look forward to another exciting season.”

Once both parties have signed the agreement, UMC will announce its 2017 season schedule, according to Geyer.

A year ago Tooele County contracted with UMC to operate the racing facility for 2016 after 3rd District Court Judge Robert Adkins set aside the sale of the facility to Mitime Utah Investment, also a subsidiary of the Mitime Group.

The 2016 agreement was not a lease. In addition to invalidating the sale to Mitime, Adkins specifically invalidated a section of the purchase agreement that would have allowed Mitime to lease the facility under the same terms as the Miller Group if the sale to Mitime was delayed.

The agreement is a management agreement, essentially a contract with Mitime to run the county’s facility for the county, according to Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne.

According to the agreement, the county maintains ownership of the facility and is responsible for any operating loss or receives any surplus revenue over expenses.

UMC is to receive 1 percent of the facility’s proceeds as its payment for managing the facility for the county.

The county also agreed to reimburse UMC for pre-authorized capital expenses needed for the operation of the track.

The county commission must approve UMC’s budget and expenses for the facility must follow county purchasing procedures, according to the agreement.

UMC will pay upfront for any operating deficit and for capital expenses, with the county reimbursing UMC for such expenses when the contract is terminated at the end of 2017 or after the property is sold, according to Milne.

While the county and UMC anticipate that both parties will soon sign the new agreement for managing the racing facility in 2017, Mitime Utah officials said they will drop their attempt to purchase the facility.

Mitme has experienced financial losses as a result of the unexpected and continuing legal challenges to purchase the racing facility.

Since Mitime made its offer to purchase the facility in 2015 for $20 million, the value of the U.S. dollar relative to the Chinese Yuan has increased enough that Mitime would spend the equivalent of an additional $2 million to buy the facility currently, according to UMC spokesperson John Gardner.

“Mitime also spent several hundred of thousand of dollars on legal fees defending themselves because they were named a plaintiff in the lawsuit challenging the sale,” Gardner said.

Yet despite such losses, Mitime hasn’t entirely closed the door. Xinggui Wang, manager of Mitime Utah Investment, a subsidiary of the Mitime Group, said in a UMC news release:

“When the county has resolved the issues underlying the challenges to a sale, should the county re-offer UMC for purchase in a new sale, open to public bidding, Mitime may have interest in bidding.”

When the Larry H. Miller Group’s lease on the facility expired in February 2016, the land, buildings and racetrack became the property of Tooele County, according to the lease agreement’s terms.

The county signed a purchase agreement for $20 million with Mitime for the racing facility in October 2015.

But Center Point Management, a Las Vegas-based development company, filed a lawsuit to stop the sale to Mitime because the county rejected Center Point’s higher offer of $22.1 million. During court hearings on its complaint, Center Point upped its offer to $28.1 million.

Third District Court Judge Robert Adkins set aside the sale to Mitime in a Jan. 6, 2016 written ruling, stating the $20 million offer was less than the facility’s fair market value.

After Adkins’ ruling, the county had the racing facility formally assessed in preparation for another attempt to sell the property.

The county commission sold the racetrack to the county’s Redevelopment Agency for $20 million, the highest value of two independent appraisals, in August 2016.

Shortly after the sale to the RDA, the county’s RDA issued a request for proposals for purchasing and operating the racing facility.

Center Point filed another lawsuit with 3rd District Court claiming the sale to the RDA was unlawful and requested the court to direct the county to sell the property to Center Point as the “highest, best and only qualifying offer” submitted in the 2015 bidding and sales process.

In December 3rd District Court Judge Randall Skanchy, in response to pre-trial motions, invalidated the sale of the racing facility to the RDA, pending the outcome of a trial.

He also denied a pre-trial request by Center Point’s attorney to dispense with a trial and direct the county to sell the racetrack to Center Point.