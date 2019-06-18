Moab man arrested, charged after breaking into home, stealing Pepsi

A Moab man is facing charges in 3rd District Court after he allegedly broke into a Tooele City home, caused property damage and stole a case of Pepsi in May.

Brian K. Burgess, 56, is charged with second-degree felony burglary, third-degree felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor theft.

Tooele City police officers were dispatched on reports of a residential burglary on May 15, according to a probable cause statement. Home surveillance showed a man, later identified as Burgess, pull into the driveway in a stolen truck and head toward the home. Later, the surveillance footage showed Burgess return to the truck with a case of Pepsi.

When Tooele City officers arrived on scene, they observed the fence gate into the backyard had been forced open, the probable cause statement said. In the backyard, officers found the glass sliding door had been shattered.

Police spoke with a teenager who had been home during the break-in, who said they heard someone beating on the door, the statement said. They hid in their closet after hearing the glass door break until police arrived.

During their investigation, police determined Burgess used a stone from the backyard to shatter the glass door, according to the probable cause statement. Officers also found a 65-inch TV had been extensively damaged, as well as the windshield of one vehicle and the side mirror of another vehicle at the property. The damage was estimated between $1,500 and $5,000 in total.

After stealing the Pepsi, Burgess left the home, according to the probable cause statement. He was later found and arrested in Grand County for possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Burgess is being held in the Grand County Jail, but a transport order was entered by Third District Court Judge Matthew Bates, to have Burgess transported to Tooele for an initial appearance on June 24 at 10:30 a.m.