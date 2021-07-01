Mobile home fire causes death

A trailer fire that is still under investigation caused one death early on Tuesday morning in Tooele.

A call came into dispatch at 2:45 a.m., according to Tooele City Fire Chief Chris Shubert.

Firefighters rushed to the scene of the fire located at 1120 W. Utah Avenue in Tooele City after receiving the call.

“We arrived on scene to find the trailer heavily engulfed in flames and smoke,” Shubert said. “We began our initial attack and discovered there was a victim inside.”

Firefighters were unable to rescue the victim from the fire. It is unclear whether or not the victim was deceased when firefighters arrived on scene.

“The victim was unable to escape in time and succumbed to the smoke,” Shubert said. “It wasn’t a big fire but the loss of a life is sad.”

Firefighters spent about 10 minutes putting out the fire and another hour mopping up hot spots and making sure the fire was completely out, according to Shubert.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.