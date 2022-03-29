June 23, 1954 ~ March 25, 2022

On the evening of March 25, 2022 at 6 p.m., Monika Williams Brannan passed peacefully at home. Monika was raised by her amazing parents Robert (Bob) and Melva Williams of Bountiful, Utah.

She married the love of her life Danny Brannan on Aug. 23, 1987, and together they loved taking adventures together. They were married 34 wonderful years.

Monika graduated from USUV in archeology and retired in 2011 from the operations department at First Security/Wells Fargo Bank Corp.

She loved being with her family at Bear Lake fishing, camping and painting. She loved playing Scrabble against her mom and uncle Clyde Schindler. Monika volunteered as an archeologist and at the Mountain West Medical Center in Tooele, Utah.

Her last art show, “Beyond Van Gogh,” was with her little brother Kevin Williams, which was all she could talk about. The best part was bing with Kevin; inspired her again.

Monika is survived by her husband Danny; her brothers Jim, John, Kevin (Amy); her in-laws Brenda B, Raymond B and Donna Horn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held Monday, April 4, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m., at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 S. 900 East, Salt Lake City, Utah. She will be laid to rest Wednesday, April 6, at 2:30 p.m., at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Ave. and T St. Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.