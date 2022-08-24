Monsoon season brings more rain than normal

Tooele County remains in extreme drought ♦

Despite a wetter than usual July and August, Tooele County remains in a drought.

The Weather Underground reports that Tooele received 1.15 inches of rain in July and 1.58 inches of rain as of Aug. 22, compared to the National Weather Service’s normal of 0.80 and 0.68 of rain for those two months, respectively.

Although rainfall is above normal, the county’s two largest reservoirs are still below normal.

Grantsville Reservoir was at 44.2%of capacity as of Aug. 22, 2022. The median value for the capacity of the Grantsville Reservoir on Aug. 22 is 54.5%. The Settlement Canyon Reservoir was at 23.6% on Aug. 22, 2022 compared to a historical average of 50% for that day.

While reservoirs remain low, moisture in the soil in the Tooele/Rush Valleys is above average. The percent of soil moisture saturation in the Tooele/Rush Valleys was 33.9% on Aug. 22, 2022. The median soil moisture saturation for aug. 22 is 8.6%. The maximum soil moisture recorded for Aiug. 22 was 46.4%, according to the National Resource Conservation Service.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows all of Tooele County in drought stage D3 or extreme drought, the third highest of four drought levels.

The drought monitor shows some improvement in the drought condition of Utah with an area of D4, exceptional drought, retreating to the D3 level in parts of Garfield, Wayne and Piute counties. Areas of north Sevier, south SanPete, and west Emery counties reamn at the D4 drought level.

The area in drought in the western U.S. shrank from 89% to 73%, while the area in exceptional drought dropped from 25% to 7%, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s July 19 report for the western United States.

NOAA also reported that spring storms in the Pacific Northwest and Northern Rockies removed drought in parts of those regions. Along with a robust summer monsoon that has improved drought in parts of the Southwest, especially western New Mexico.

“While this megadrought has improved or worsened at times, the last two years have been particularly dry for the West as a whole,” states NOAA’s July report.