Monte Ronald Warr, 83, of Erda, Utah, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. He was born Dec. 14, 1939, to Lyman Allen and Georgia Rose Warr in Tooele, Utah.

He married the love of his life Beverly Richins on March 20, 1959, and brought three children into the world, Allen, Myrlynn, and Jeneil. He loved his family dearly and very much enjoyed watching them grow and add to the family as well as teaching them all the cowboy ways, most recently being able to hold on long enough to meet his newest great-granddaughter.

During his high school days everyone thought of him as the “Original Fonz,” one of the coolest kids to be around.

Monte worked for 14 years as an equipment operator for Barrick Mining. When he wasn’t working, he was out being a cowboy, riding, roping, barebacking, riding bulls, and the list goes on and on. One hundred percent cowboy through and through. He won multiple buckles, saddles and even a horse trailer.

He was very much a simple man, to know him was to love him, he was everyone’s favorite cowboy to be around and will be truly missed by all.

As Monte would say to all of us right now “Cowboy up” and “No use to cry Marie.”

Dad/Grandpa, we all love you beyond words, you will be deeply missed every single day!

He is survived by his wife Beverly; daughters Myrlynn and Jeneil Warr; siblings Barry, Vic (Nancy), Gay (Mike), Van (Penny), and Curtis; brothers-in-law Jon Richins and John(Corkey) Gibson; as well as many grandkids, great-grandkids, great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Lyman, mother Georgia, son Monte Allen, grandsons Ronnie Lobach and Christopher Warr.

A visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, from 12 to 1:45 p.m., at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main St. Tooele, Utah, with graveside service directly following at Tooele City Cemetery.

There will be a luncheon after the burial at the LDS church building, 323 E. Erda Way.