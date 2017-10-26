Moon in prime position for Saturday’s SPOC star party

Every year countless people around the world participate in “International Observe the Moon Night” events, according to NASA’s website.

Stansbury Park Observatory Complex will host one of those events this Saturday as its final viewing party of the year.

“We’ll deploy telescopes to show off Earth’s natural satellite, which will be in fine positioning for observing,” said Joe Bauman, vice president of Salt Lake Astronomical Society. “The moon will rise about 3:15 p.m. It will be high enough for good viewing by 6 or 7, so people can plan to arrive about then. The watch will be based on the whim of the weather. People should dress warmly.”

It was a banner year for SLAS and SPOC with the unveiling of the world’s largest amateur telescope on July 22, according to Bauman. It was built by Utahn Mike Clements.

Also, parties were held throughout the county for people who wanted to witness a solar eclipse on Aug. 21. About 700 people attended a viewing party at the Tooele City Library.

Meanwhile, local people traveled to Idaho and Wyoming to be in the path of totality to witness a total eclipse.

On Saturday, some of the most familiar features of the moon should be visible, Bauman said.

“We won’t use the big telescope on Saturday because it’s such an enormous light bucket that I think it would damage people’s vision,” Bauman said. “Mike Clements’ scope is really good for looking at planets and clusters.”

He said the big telescope at SPOC has been a wonderful thing.

“It really has generated some interest,” he said. “People have been showing up and wanting to look through it at our events. We’ve had to give out tickets though as a crowd-control thing.”

This Saturday, the moon will be one day past first quarter, meaning that it will be nearly evenly divided between light and dark areas, Bauman said. The terminator, the line marking the transition between dark and sunlit sections, runs from top to bottom almost through the center.

Dramatic shadows at the terminator will delineate craters like Tycho with its debris rays and the huge Clavius, both to the south, and the Apennine Mountain range farther to the north, Bauman said. “Also, dry “seas” like Mare Serenitatis (the Sea of Serenity) and Mare Tranquillitatis (the Sea of Tranquility) will be easily visible.

The observatory is located off Stansbury Parkway near the Stansbury Park Improvement District offices and baseball complex.

Two other locations in Utah will feature a moon watch on Saturday.

They include the Ogden Astronomical Society’s moon watch, set for Antelope Island, and the St. George Astronomy Group’s event in Toquerville Park in St. George.

Stansbury Park Observation Complex is scheduled to close on Oct. 31 and reopen next April.

For more information, contact Bauman at 801-913-3588.