More are making the long drive for work

Almost 50% of local workers have a job outside the county, U.S. Census Bureau says ♦

New data released from the U.S. Census Bureau confirm what many Tooele County residents already suspected: more people are commuting out of the county for work and their drive is taking longer.

The census released its 2018 1-year American Community Survey and its 2018 5-year American Community Survey in December 2019.

The American Community Survey replaced the decennial census’ long form several years ago. It uses a sampling of the population collected annually to estimate data on employment, housing, economy, health, housing and other demographic information and trends.

The census releases data based on one year of survey results with areas with enough population to make the survey data reliable based on the sample size. The five-year survey combines data from a five-year period to make demographic estimates.

According to the 2018 1-year survey estimates for Tooele County, there were 32,121 workers age 16 and over who lived in Tooele County in 2018.

Of those 32,121 workers, 49.2% worked outside of the county. That’s up from 40.3% reported in the 2017 1-year ACS, which was the first year that the census started reporting 1-year ACS data for Tooele County.

Tooele County workers appear to love their personal vehicles: 90.5% drove to work in a car, truck, or van in 2018, and 75.8% drove alone. Meanwhile, public transportation was used by only 2.4% of County workers to get to work.

The average travel time to work for all Tooele County workers in 2018, both those working in and out of the county, was estimated at 32 minutes. In 2017, it was 27 minutes.

In 2018, 17.1% of workers living in Tooele County said their commute to work was 60 or more minutes. In 2017, 8% said it took 60 or more minutes to get to work.

As for the best time to leave for work, from the 1-year ACS estimates, it looks like early or late, at least that’s when the fewest workers are on the road.

While 6.5% of workers reported they left for work between 5 a.m. and 5:29 a.m. and another 6.3% said they left between 8:30 a.m. and 8:59 a.m.,12.1% and 13.4% said they left between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. and between 7 a.m. and 7:29 a.m., respectively.

The 2018 1-year ACS also told what kind of work Tooele County workers do.

Of 33,049 workers who live in Tooele County, the largest group of workers — 9,444 or 29% — were employed in jobs categorized as management, business and financial occupations.

The next largest group — 7,832 or 24% — worked in sales and office occupations. Production, transportation, and material moving occupations employed 5,445 or 16% of Tooele County workers, making it the third largest group.

The fourth largest group was 5,008 people or 15% with natural resource, construction, and maintenance jobs.

And ranked the fifth largest group in the countty was the computer, engineering and science fields with 2,554 workers, or 8%.

Oher occupational groups listed in the 2018 1-year ACS for Tooele County were 2,525 in education, legal, community service, art and media; 1,880 in building grounds and maintenance, 1,567 in food preparation; 1,105 in protective services like law enforcement and fire fighting; and 1,095 in health care.