More county tourism grants approved

Advisory board advises County Council to consider TV series funding ♦

The Tooele County Council approved five grants from the County’s tourism fund totaling $48,384 during their meeting on Tuesday night.

The Council also discussed a $63,000 tourism grant request from the producers of At Your Leisure, an independent television show that promotes outdoor recreation, for $63,000.

The At Your Leisure request is one that has been a hot topic and divided the Tourism Tax Advisory Board in the past, according to Tracy Shaw, TTAB chairperson.

In 2020 the TTAB recommended not funding the At Your Leisure request, but the County Commission approved $30,000 for the AYL request.

“It’s our recommendation that the Council look at those (the AYL) services as an RFP for services,” said Shaw. “Their services are not really traceable. The return on investment is not being seen in our hotels.”

Funding for AYL could be done by the Council outside of the TTAB process as part of a County budget item for tourism, suggested Shaw.

After a short discussion, the County Council appeared to agree to review the request from AYL with AYL’s producers and Better Cities, the county’s new tourism and economic development consultants.

The five grants approved on Tuesday night were reviewed and recommended for approval by the County’s Tourism Tax Advisory Board.

Included in the approved grants was $18,000 for the Friends of Clark Historic Farm with $8,000 to go out of county advertising and the balance for a culinary water project for the farm.

The West Desert High School Rodeo Club was awarded a grant for $8,000 to cover costs of advertising, facility rental, ambulance, and announcers for hosting a rodeo.

The Utah Region of the National Auto Sport Association was awarded a $5,000 grant for promotional videos. NASA Utah conducts several races at the Utah Motorsports Campus each year.

11th Annual Salt Flats Endurance Run received a $5,000 grant. The James L. Bevan Pioneer Museum was awarded $4,834 for operating and maintenance costs.

The County Council previously approved five other tourism grants during their April 6 meeting, toaling $57,000.

The TTAB has over 25 more grant proposals to consider.

State law requires the board weigh in on how tourism tax dollars are spent.

The tourism tax fund receives revenue from a 1.0% tax on food purchased in restaurants and a 3.5% tax on lodging in motels and hotels.

State law requires that tourism tax dollars be used to promote tourism or for the maintenance and operation of tourism-related facilities.

The advisory board composition is specified in state law. Members must be residents of the county. A majority are to be composed of employees of entities in the county that collect the tourism taxes, such as hotels and restaurants. The balance of the board members are to be residents of the county that are employees of recreational facilities, convention facilities, museums, cultural attractions, or other tourism related businesses.

The current membership of the Tourism Tax Advisory Board consists of: Tracy Shaw, owner of Roxberry Juice in Tooele and Joseph Moak, owner of Chubby’s Neighborhood Cafe in Tooele, representing the restaurant industry; Chad Hymas, owner of Royal Creek Ranches, Lisa Berry, of Best Western Inn Tooele and Dave Vielstich, of the Tooele Comfort Inn & Suites, representing the hotel and lodging industry; Russ Steadman, owner of Steadman Recreation, representing recreation industry; Jody Neimann of Utah Motorsports Campus representing the convention facilities; Craig Anderson, of the Donner-Reed Museum, representing museums and historical sites; and Tye Hoffmann of the County Council, representing tourism.