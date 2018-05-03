More details released on inmate’s suicide

More information has been released in the death of an inmate at the Tooele County Detention Center in January.

The state medical examiner’s office confirmed the death of Chip Thayne Anderson, 39, of Grantsville, was a suicide, as reported in the April 24 edition of the Tooele Transcript Bulletin. Anderson’s listed cause of death was complications from a brain injury in which oxygen was cut off from his brain due to hanging.

Corrections deputies discovered Anderson unconscious in his cell the morning of Jan. 16, following an apparent suicide attempt, according to a January news release from the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office. He was flown by medical helicopter to a Salt Lake area hospital and died from his injuries on Jan. 17.

In the medical examiner’s opinion, it said Anderson was alone in his cell and video surveillance does not show another person enter or exit his cell before he was discovered.

Medical records provided by Anderson’s wife, Necole Anderson, indicate he was taken to Mountain West Medical Center for auditory hallucinations and anxiety on Jan. 14 at 4:33 p.m., less than 48 hours before he was found unconscious in his cell.

During the hospital visit, Anderson told hospital staff he would kill himself if he went back to jail but would not if he was released, according to the medical records. In a suicide risk screening, Anderson said he had thoughts of suicide and answered yes to a question that he had a plan to hurt himself or someone else.

“At this point the patient does not need transfer to psychiatric facility which seems to be what the patient was trying to obtain,” the records said. “When he heard this would not be the plan he became more upset and had to be corralled by the prison officers.”

The medical records also indicate Anderson had a history of methamphetamine use and had last used it four days prior before he was incarcerated. A blood test found Anderson tested positive for methamphetamine at 14 nanograms per milliliter and amphetamine at 11 nanograms per milliliter, in the medical examiner’s report. Urine tests were negative for controlled substances.

The hospital recommended Anderson be placed in the padded psychiatric cell at the county detention center to be evaluated by a mental health team from Valley Behavioral Health, records said. He was ordered for discharge from the hospital on Jan. 14 at 6:46 p.m. and medical records described him as stable and said his symptoms had improved.

Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer said Anderson was placed in one of the jail’s psychiatric or safety cells upon return to the hospital. There are two safety cells at the Tooele County Detention Center, one in booking and the other in medical.

According to Wimmer, crisis workers from Valley Behavioral Health visited with Anderson after he returned from the hospital on Jan. 14 and he remained in the psychiatric cell. On Jan. 15 at 10:30 a.m., Anderson was visited again by crisis workers, who recommended he could return to the general population.

Tooele County Sheriff’s Office jail policy dictates inmates on suicide watch are placed in safety cells, where they are observed on 15-minute intervals and are under continuous video surveillance. A supervisor and qualified health care professional — if available — should observe the inmate at least once every five hours.

Wimmer said medical staff are on-site from approximately 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. but are on-call for medical emergencies.

Inmates are evaluated frequently due to the nature of the safety cells, which are padded rooms with only a grate in the floor, Wimmer said. There is nowhere to sit and there is no toilet or sink, he said, which is designed to keep inmates safe but can be frustrating to them.

“That’s why they’re evaluated frequently, because we really want to get them out of there as soon as they’re showing improvement,” Wimmer said. “Or, if they’re getting worse, then we need to get them to a different facility.”

According to jail policy, only a qualified health care professional can remove an inmate from suicide watch.

Inmates in general population are checked on at intervals ranging from 45 minutes to 75 minutes, Wimmer said.

Referencing the information collected in the Weber County Sheriff’s Office investigation in Anderson’s death, Wimmer said Anderson was checked on the policy-mandated intervals once he had been placed back into general population leading up to the time of his suicide attempt and was seen inside his cell on surveillance footage about an hour before his was found unconscious.

Anderson was discovered by corrections deputies during a regular walkthrough at approximately 3:39 a.m., according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

Weber County conducted the investigation into Anderson’s death and the sheriff’s office is conducting an internal affairs investigation to ensure policy was followed, Wimmer said.

The last time an inmate died at the Tooele County Detention Center was July 31, 2016, as a result of an overdose.