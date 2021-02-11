More on paint store coming to Tooele City

Sherwin-Williams builds new store ♦

The Tooele City Planning Commission approved the site plan for a paint store that will be build next to Popeye Louisiana Kitchen on the city’s north end.

The site plan was submitted to the city by Scott Smith, representing Belterra Tooele, LLC.

In January, the planning commission unanimously voted to approve the paint store, but now the site plan for the store needed to be reviewed and approved.

The new store, a Sherwin-Williams Paint and Paint Supply retail store, will be located south of Popeyes and North of the Tooele Orthopedics Center in the vacant lot located at 2347 North 400 East.

The property is zoned general commercial, according to Andrew Aagard, Tooele City planner.

It is in the North Tooele Gateway Overlay.

“The purpose of this overlay is to ensure enhanced landscaping and enhanced building architecture and parking lots in order to maintain an aesthetic and pleasing entrance into Tooele City,” said Aagard.

The Overlay District also requires that the Tooele City Planning Commission review the site plan and the architecture, according to Aagard.

Aagard presented the site plan to the commission and explained that the paint store would be 4,000-square-feet. It will be located close to state Route 36, with the parking lot located on the east side of the building, he said.

The building is required to have 14 parking stalls, which the applicants plan to build there, according to Aagard.

Access to the new paint store will be from 400 east and the northern access of the store will be shared with Popeyes.

The southern access into the building is needed for truck deliveries and supplies, Aagard explained.

“They have semi trucks that will deliver their materials, so they needed as much room as they could get there,” he said.

Aagard said that the applicants will be required to plant flowers, shrubs, and trees to comply with the North Tooele Overlay District.

Aagard also said that without a proper irrigation system, the things planted there would not grow.

“Staff recommends that the planning commission approve this site plan with the added condition that an irrigation system be installed,” he said.

Aagard also said that the applicants could decide to put mulch instead of the flowers, shrubs, and trees, as this would also comply with the rules regarding the North Tooele Overlay District.

Aagard explained the building architecture to members of the planning commission.

“The building is largely composed of stucco panels consisting of three shades of gray and scoring lines to break up large expanses of one material,” he said. “There is a brick coat extending around half of the building footprint and also a parapet wall around half of the roof line that provides vertical variation to the roof and screens rooftop mechanical equipment.”

Council member Shauna Bevan, said that she prefers to have the applicants put mulch in, because the flowers, shrubs, and trees may not grow where they are planted.

Council members, Melanie Hammer, Matt Robinson and Chris Sloan didn’t agree with Bevan.

At the end of the meeting, the commission decided that applicants would be allowed to choose if they wanted to add flowers, shrubs, and trees, or mulch to the property, because the engineer, said that sprinklers were already added to the property.

Justin Brady, council member said that the site plan was “quite nice” and the paint store will be a great addition to the city.

Construction on the store will begin soon, now that the site plan has been approved.