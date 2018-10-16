More roads and buses planned for county’s future

But county’s transportation future depends on funding and statewide priorities ♦

The earliest that Tooele County commuters can expect funding from the state for an extension of state Route 201 that bypasses Interstate 80 is 2025, according to a traffic engineer.

A crowd of almost 100 people gathered for an educational meeting sponsored by the Tooele County Commission in the basement auditorium of the Tooele County Building on Monday night.

The topic for the meeting was transportation. The agenda included opening comments from County Commission Chairman Wade Bitner, followed by presentations from the Utah Department of Transportation, Utah Transit Authority, and the Wasatch Front Regional Council.

There was a brief question and answer session after the presentations. The presenters remained after the group presentations and met individually with people for about an hour.

Brad Palmer, a traffic engineer with UDOT Region 2, told the group that UDOT’s funding, 80 percent of which comes from state funds, have already been committed for projects through 2024.

“Projects after that will be evaluated and funded on a priority basis,” Palmer said. “Knowing the needs out here, I imagine it [the SR-201 bypass] will be ranked pretty high. It may be funded in 2025.”

But 2025 isn’t soon enough for Stansbury Park resident Rick Barchers.

“What good does 2025 do when we have a developer that’s ready to put in a project that will bring 5,000 more residents starting in the next 18 months to 2 years?” he said.

UDOT has spent $28 million on projects in Tooele County since 2016. It has another $131 million in projects for Tooele County funded through 2021.

Current projects in Tooele County include the replacement of the bridges at Black Rock and I-80 exit 99, Midvalley Highway Phase I, and the reconstruction of Grantsville’s Main Street.

The Midvalley Highway is expected to be completed by the summer of 2022. It will provide an approximately 5-mile-long path from I-80 at mile marker 94 to Sheep Lane at state Route 138.

The Midvalley Highway will provide motorists with an alternate route from Tooele County to I-80, easing some congestion at Exit 99 and Lake Point, according to Palmer, who lives in Tooele County.

Current data shows that congestion on Interstate 15 north and south bound in Salt Lake County during peak commute hours is worse than the congestion on I-80 from Salt Lake to Tooele County. I-15 also carries almost 5 times more traffic than I-80 carries, according to Palmer.

Palmer explained that the state Legislature allocates funds to UDOT and then UDOT evaluates projects and funds them based on criteria that include safety, capacity, and economic development.

“We like data,” said Bryan Adams, UDOT Region 2 director. “Every decision we make is supported by data.”

Expanded public bus transportation to Tooele County depends on funding, according to UTA Special Services General Manager Cherryl Beveridge.

Beveridge told the crowd at the educational meeting that if Tooele County approves Proposition 16, UTA has plans for increased service for the county.

Those increased services include: doubling the number of trips between Tooele and downtown Salt Lake City, quadrupling the number of trips between Grantsville and downtown Salt Lake City, and a new Flex Route with service every 60 minutes between the hours of 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. between the park and ride at Stansbury Park and the Salt Lake International Airport. The route will be timed to connect with Trax at the airport.

Proposition 16, which is on the ballot for November’s general election, will add a .25 percent sales tax in Tooele County, equal to 1 cent for every $4 spent. The revenue generated will be reserved for public transit.

Wayne Bennion, Wasatch Front Regional Council’s director of short range planning and programming, told the group that the WFRC is an Association of Government that includes the counties and municipalities in Box Elder, Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake, Tooele, and Weber counties.

The WFRC’s main focus is regional planning for transportation and growth, according to Bennion.

The WFRC also administers the federal Community Development Block Grant program for Tooele County, which recently provided funding for a new Children’s Justice Center building for Tooele County.

The WFRC council updates its regional transportation plan every four years. The plan includes all modes of transportation and identifies projects needed over the next 20 to 30 years, according to Bennion.

Bitner started the meeting with a recap of Tooele County road projects, including the extension of Village Boulevard, the restoration of Mormon Trail Road, and chip coating 20 miles of county roadway last summer.

Future county projects include the realignment of Pole Canyon Road and acquisition of property for the Oquirrh Expressway, a proposed road on the east side of the county from the planned SR-201 bypass in Lake Point south to Tooele City.

“As you see it takes a long time to build a road,” Bitner said. “We are trying to do the best we can with the money that is available.”

The county has three more educational meetings scheduled. A meeting Thursday will feature development and density. Water will be the topic on Oct. 22 and economic development on Oct. 25.

Each educational meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the county building at 47 S. Main Street in Tooele City.