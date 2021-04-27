More than 100 take part in Walk to Wendover

Life’s Worth Living Foundation hosts suicide awareness event ♦

On Friday at 6 a.m., 125 people gathered in front of Tooele City Hall to participate in the Life’s Worth Living Foundation’s fifth-annual Walk to Wendover to raise awareness and prevent suicide.

Everyone who signed up for the 100-mile, two-day walk had been touched by suicide in one way or another.

Some had family members or friends who had died. Some had attempted suicide and others were walking in support of those who struggle with suicidal thoughts.

The registration process began with all of the participants receiving a shirt and a bag with Life’s Worth Living Foundation merchandise in it.

After this, participants were able to select from a variety of different-colored necklace beads — each representing a personal connection to the cause: white beads meant the loss of a child; red, the loss of a spouse; gold, the loss of a parent; orange, the loss of a sibling; purple, the loss of a friend or relative; silver, the loss of a first responder or military; green, a personal struggle or attempt; teal, in support someone who struggles or has attempted suicide; and blue, supporting suicide prevention in general.

Later, Bill Schuffenhauer, a retired Olympian, told the group his personal story about struggling through numerous suicide attempts.

“I am a big six-foot, 265-pound man and we don’t typically talk about these situations or reach out for help,” Schuffenhauer told everyone prior to telling his story.

After this, the participants took off from Tooele City Hall with two tour busses, search and rescue, and a van with porta potties on the back.

They walked down Main Street to begin their walk.

They walked to Grantsville and to the Knolls exit in shifts where they ended their day around 6 p.m. — halfway to Wendover.

The tour busses drove the participants back home, and Saturday morning, they gathered at Tooele City Hall again.

At 7 a.m., the tour busses drove the participants back to Knolls where they walked again in shifts to West Wendover, Nevada.

When the participants arrived, they checked into a hotel for the night and later arrived at a private after-party at Wendover’s Historic Airfield.

At the party they played casino games to redeem chips for prizes in a drawing.

Included in the prizes were a mountain bike, a Traeger grill, a paddleboard, a Minky Couture blanket, and AirPods, among others.

At the end of the night, participants were bussed back to their hotel and the next morning they left in the bus to travel back to Tooele City Hall, where their journey ended.

Jon Gossett, the foundation’s founder, said that this year’s turnout was less than what he expected because of the pandemic.

“Originally, we had a couple hundred walkers signed up for the walk this year,” said Gossett. “I had anticipated this year that people would be so anxious to get out of their homes to walk because of the pandemic but I was wrong.”

Although there were fewer walkers than he anticipated, Gossett said that everything was “just right.”

“This raised money to be able to do what we do,” he said. “I anticipated more people but they were the right people who came along. There were so many great people that just needed to be there. This is really about giving people a healing journey. I also think this is something that everyone will never forget.”

Gossett enjoys hearing people’s stories while walking.

“Everyone has a story and all of the stories suck. They’re terrible. Seeing those tears of others sharing their stories makes you think, you know what? You can get through this,” he said.

Gossett said that the foundation is his calling in life.

“This is what I’m meant to do. Some of these people are family,” he said. “I wouldn’t have wanted to bond with them this way but that’s how it is. This is just what I have to do.”

A local cross-country coach who lost a student to suicide earlier this year walked to show her support to the family.

“This cause has always been something that is close to my heart,” Maria Howard, the Tooele Jr High and volunteer Tooele High School coach stated. “I’ve worked in the mental health field before and had my own struggles but I was walking to support one of my high school cross country kids who took his life three months ago. He was really close to my heart, because he meant a lot to our group. I used to call him my peacemaker because he was the calm to a storm.”

Before participating in the walk, Howard set a goal to run and walk 40 miles.

“I actually ended up with 42 miles,” she said. “In those miles I was able to walk with the kid we lost’s … sister. I was able to have the experience with her that was not expected.”

Howard’s takeaway from the walk is that it is impossible to help someone struggling with suicide too much.

“I was thinking about how we can help these young people,” she said. “It’s like you can tell them over and over how much they are loved but if they don’t feel that way, they are just words. Although, I believe you can never be there for them too much. It is better to be there for them too much than to do nothing. We have to keep doing exactly what we are doing and hoping that the suicide numbers will go down.”

Scott Broadhead, Tooele County Attorney, had a lot to say about his time walking with his wife, Toni.

“Although we had fun with one another, for me it was a time of learning and reflection,” he said. “As we walk, we talk with one another and share our stories as to why we walk and for who we walk for. Everyone has a story — an important story — to share. Some are survivors and others lost someone they care for. I learned a lot and I think participating made me a better person with a better understanding of the human cost of suicide. So, I started my walk with friends and family. Along the way, I added new people to walk for — new friends and survivors I met on the road to Wendover.”

Sarah Sargent, a college student, walked because she knows what it is like to struggle with suicide personally.

“For me, this walk provided an opportunity to share a bit of my story and verbalize the things that I have kept quiet,” she stated. “I nearly attempted suicide in 2019 and actually attempted in 2020, but abandoned the attempt halfway through. I hadn’t talked much about what had happened out of fear of judgment, shame, and having a negative self-image. But by sharing my experience on this walk, I was able to connect with people and feel heard and accepted just as I was, with my darkest moments out on the table readily visible. Then it felt like they weren’t so dark and scary anymore and the judgment I had expected was nonexistent.”

To donate to the Life’s Worth Living Foundation, Venmo @lifesworthliving or visit their Facebook page.