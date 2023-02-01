More than usual fatalities on Tooele County roads 

Law enforcement officials plead with drivers to slow down, pay attention, use caution, and work to improve driving skills ♦

During the past two years, traffic fatalities increased on Tooele County roads.

There were 13 fatal crashes recorded in Tooele County in 2022 and 15 in 2021. So far this year, there has been one crash fatality, which occurred in Tooele City, according to Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol public information officer.

There were four traffic accident related fatalities in Tooele County in 2019 and 10 in 2020, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The highest number of fatalities recorded in the past two years were among vulnerable road users, including motorcyclists, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

Out of over 320 fatalities reported on Utah roadways last year 118, or 36%, were among vulnerable road users.

The increase of fatalities may be linked to the number of individuals moving to the county, along with an increase of distracted and risky driving behaviors.

To help prevent fatalities, Highway Patrol officials are encouraging residents to objectively take a look at their driving abilities.

“People should do a little bit of self-reflection and see which areas they might be struggling in,” Roden said. “We want people to set some goals for themselves – to do a little bit better this year in areas they struggle. So, if someone struggles with speed, they should set a goal for themselves to watch their speed better. If they struggle with putting their seatbelt on, they should set a goal that they will put their seatbelt on before they start their car … If everyone can set that goal to do a little bit better in areas they know they need to do better, we can see safety increase for everybody.”

Two out of the 13 recorded fatalities in the county in 2022 occurred in Tooele City, both in October.

In 2021, there were also two fatalities recorded on roads in Tooele City.

“There are a few things people can do that drastically improve their chances of not being involved in a crash,” said Cpl. Colbey Bentley, Tooele City Police Department’s public information officer. “There are also several things people can do to increase their odds of surviving an accident, whether it be vehicle versus vehicle or vehicle versus pedestrian.”

“Time and time again, it’s shown that those who wear seatbelts have far greater odds of surviving a car crash compared to those who don’t,” Bentley continued. “I [also] can’t emphasize this one enough: stop looking at your phone while driving. Whether it be texting, changing a song, or accessing anything on your phone that causes you to divert your attention away from the road and to your phone. Too many deaths in the state of Utah have happened all because someone was using their phone. Getting a ticket for distracted driving can not only cost you money to pay the courts for it, but your insurance company could increase your rates significantly.”

Bentley also had similar advice for pedestrians.

“Never be looking down at your phone while crossing the road,” he said. “This includes times when you’re in a parking lot anywhere vehicles may be. Never assume a vehicle is going to stop for you. Play it safe and wait for the oncoming vehicle to stop for you before proceeding.”

No fatal accidents were recorded in the past three years in Grantsville City.

“Slow down and wear your seatbelts,” Jeffery Watson, with the Grantsville Police Department advised. “Stay off your phone and use your turn signals. Don’t let children or anyone who does not have a driver’s license drive. A learner’s permit is not a substitute for a license. Make sure they have a licensed driver in the car with them.”

Even though no fatalities were recorded on Grantsville roads, Watson reported 72 traffic accidents and 68 DUI arrests last year, both significantly high for Grantsville.