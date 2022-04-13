More tourism grants approved

Tourism Board wants to wean long time events from public funds ♦

With $3.5 million in requests for tourism tax dollar grants and $495,000 budgeted for tourism grants, the Tourism Tax Advisory Board presented $223,125 in grant requests during the Tooele County Council’s April 5 meeting.

This was the second round of tourism grant approvals.

The advisory board also requested an additional $63,830 allotment of tourism taxes for the grant program, according to Tracy Shaw, Tourism Tax Advisory Board chairperson.

The Tooele County Council approved $78,455 in tourism grants for promotion and advertising and $144,670 in grants for capital improvement during their April 5 meeting.

The grants approved on April 5 included:

Bit n Spur Rodeo received $6,595 for capital improvement/facility rental fee and $10,905 for out of county advertising.

The board also recommended a $200,000 earmark for the purchase of additional bleachers.

“The Board has long been in favor of additional bleachers to increase tourism funds, but because an estimated cost of the project hasn’t been secured, a recommendation to strongly consider funding this long-term project is advised,” said the tourism board in their report.

The board also noted that while they support the Bit n Spur Rodeo, the total allocation for 2022 is lower than the 2021 allocation because “this amount is reduced this year as a signal to this long-time, successful applicant that it’s time to become self-sufficient and to wean off these funds so that other events may also grow.”

Whiplash Racing, for their Demolition Derby, received $8,000 for advertising and $2,500 to be used only for facility rental fees.

“The board supports this event and wants to see it continue. Because it’s already a sell-out event, the need for additional advertising seems unnecessary. It was also determined that some advertising dollars spent within the county weren’t eligible for reimbursement. Hence, the lower recommended amount,” said the tourism board in their report.

Tooele City’s Tooele Valley Museum and Historic Park, formerly known as the Railroad Museum, received $11,500 in a 50/50 matching fund capital improvement grant.

“The board really likes seeing cities put skin in the game financially to back projects,” stated the board report.

The Western Music and Songwriters received $2,550 for advertising and $5,050 to pay for facility rental for their annual event at the Deseret Peak Complex.

Tooele Valley Master Gardeners received a $3,000 advertising grant with a stipulation that they work with local restaurants to stimulate tourism income.

Down and Dirty Barrel Racing was approved for a $2,500 grant for facility rental for their events that attract out of county families.

The Intermountain Region Porsche Club received $10,000 to help with the rental fee for the Utah Motorsports Campus for their event at UMC.

The West Desert Rodeo Club received $10,000 for facility rental fees with a requirement to show proof of attempts to partner with at least three restaurants and three hotels.

Grantsville City received $11,025 in a 50/50 matching fund grant to replace dilapidated bleachers at the City’s Rodeo Grounds.

Tooele Arts Festival received $5,000 — $3,500 for advertising and $1,500 to offset the culinary vendor booth fees of three local vendors.

The advisory board feels the Tooele Arts Festival is another long-term event that needs to start weaning off tourism tax funds.

Tooele County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism requested $60,000 to support a Tooele County Chamber App to improve the flow of public and private information.

The tourism board recommended $30,000 from existing funds, and another $30,000 if the County Council increases the funding in this category by $30,000. The chamber was also directed to work with an existing similar program.

Breez’n Barrels was granted $4,000 for facility rental for the Deseret Peak Complex.

Salty & Stupid Cycling, which organizes bicycle races across the West Desert, received $5,000 for advertising.

Tooele Technical College received $1,000 for advertising their annual celebration that includes a 5k race, a car show and a barbeque smoke-off competition. The grant comes with a requirement for proof of partnership attempts with a minimum of two local hotels.

Rush Valley Town was awarded $17,500 for phase 2 of the Clover Red Brick Church preservation and museum project.

The Lost Angels Rodeo Association received $4,000 for facility rental fees for their bull and horse futurity events.

The Benson Grist Mill Farmers Market received $1,500 for advertising through Hometown Values only and they must provide tracking of attendee zip codes.

Utah Motorsports Campus received $10,000 for advertising and $60,000 for capital improvements for repaving.

The Onaqui Bison Ranch was granted for $1,500 advertising.

Tourism Tax Advisory Board grants are based on post performance review and reimbursement.

The Tooele County Council approved eight tourism grants during their March 15 meeting totaling $102,195.

The grants come from the County’s tourism tax fund. The tourism tax fund receives revenue from a 1.0% tax on food purchased in restaurants and a 3.5% tax on lodging in motels and hotels. State code requires that tourism tax dollars be used only to promote tourism or for the maintenance and operation of tourism-related facilities.