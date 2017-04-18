More zone changes on tap to help meet area housing needs?

A Bountiful real estate developer would like to build 125 townhouses on 9.15 acres at approximately 850 N. 100 East in Tooele.

But in order to move forward, zoning in the area would need to be changed from general commercial to high-density residential. The Tooele City Planning Commission has already forwarded a positive recommendation for the zone change to the Tooele City Council with a 6-1 vote.

“I’m hoping to move forward with the project,” said developer Matthew Carter. “Everything right now is pending on the traffic study. I should know more in a couple of weeks. It might not happen.”

City Councilman Scott Wardle said his only concern is safety issues during peak times of traffic in the area. To the north of the property is Scholar Academy and to the south is Lakeview Apartments, according to planning commission minutes.

A preliminary proposal for the development would include 16 buildings and three acres of open space with playground equipment and a basketball court, according to planning commission minutes.

The planning commission’s positive recommendation is only for the zoning change. Carter would have to come back and go through the subdivision and site plan approval process for multi-family units at the time he decides to develop, according to the minutes.

City council business and work meetings are scheduled for Wednesday evening, but the 100 East zone change amendment is not on either agenda.

The council is also working on a similar zoning proposal to change about eight acres from commercial to high-density in the 2400 N. 600 East area. A landowner would like to build about 140 residential units there. The area is near Liddiard Home Furnishings and Skretting USA, a fish food plant.

The planning commission voted 4-3 against that zone change and forwarded a negative recommendation to the city council. The proposed amendment also is not on the agenda for either council meeting on Wednesday.

City leaders indicated at an April 5 work meeting that they would like to look at a high-density housing study for Tooele City that is part of the city’s overall plan for economic development. They also would like to see traffic studies for the two projects. The housing study should be finalized in two to four weeks, Mayor Patrick Dunlavy said.

The council is scheduled to hear from Jim Bolser, the city’s community development/public works director, on zoning map and land-use issues during Wednesday’s 5 p.m. work meeting at City Hall. Bolser is also scheduled to talk about a preliminary plan for Sunset Estates Phase 7 at the work meeting and at the council’s 7 p.m. business meeting.

The housing development is a continuation of Hallmark Home’s Sunset Estates. It would add 27 10,000-square-foot single family lots at 244 W. 2200 North.