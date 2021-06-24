Morgan Canyon Fire community meeting tonight

From the U.S. Forest service:

The public is invited to a community information meeting at 7 p.m. tonight, Thursday, June 24, at the South Rim Park, 2877 Ruiz Drive in Stockton Utah.

Fire managers from the Morgan Canyon Fire will present current fire information and updates. The Morgan Canyon Fire is burning in the Deseret Peak Wilderness on the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest in Tooele County Utah. It has burned 499 acres and is now 10% contained.

A total of 194 personnel are assigned to the incident. The fire was sparked on JUne 17 by a downed aircraft.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place surrounding the fire. Use of drones is prohibited, and the public is asked to avoid the area to minimize impacting crew access and egress.

The Forest Service has temporarily closed trails, roads, and forest access in the vicinity of the fire in the Stansbury Mountains of Tooele County.

Higher humidity and slightly cooler temperatures Wednesday helped firefighters in their efforts to suppress the fire. Wednesday’s firing operation on the southwest side of the fire, using both hand and helicopter ignitions, was quite successful, and overall fire behavior remained moderate, with good consumption of ground fuels, fire backing downhill, and mostly smoldering and creeping fire activity reported, with little observed tree torching.

Thursday morning’s wetting rain is welcomed by firefighters, and the moisture will help keep fire activity moderate today. However, the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning due to a chance of dry lightning storms and gusty and erratic outflow winds. Firefighters plan to hold the fire in place and improve containment lines. The moist weather will likely cause decreased fire behavior, but the fire continues to burn and fire activity on some parts of the fire is likely to increase again as temperatures climb and dry conditions return.

The public is reminded to be aware of the air quality in the area, and those with breathing issues should take extra caution. Visit air.utah.gov/ to see current quality.

The community information meeting will also be held via Zoom at zoom.us/j/98810030383?pwd=Um9FRTYyb3E2QWhqaGRLSERvTGhpdz09 with meeting ID: 988 1003 0383 and passcode: 891009.