Mormon Trail gravel pit tabled

The contractor that is building a six-mile long sewer line from Stansbury Park will have to wait to find out if it can extract gravel for the project from land it bought on Mormon Trail Road for that purpose.

The Tooele County Commission tabled a request from Newman Construction to rezone 35 acres that straddles Mormon Trail Road from MU-40 to MG-EX.

The property sits between two existing gravel pits and near Tooele Army Depot, according to Jeff Miller, Tooele County planning staff.

“It will be less expensive for us to open up and use gravel from this pit than to purchase gravel in from another company,” said Scott Yermish, with Newman Construction. “The product will be utilized in the county and the county should get all the tax from the gravel.”

Yermish said that the reduced cost of gravel was included in the bid for the sewer line construction, passing along the savings to the county in the form of a lower cost for construction.

In a meeting with the planning staff, Newman Construction agreed to participate with the county in helping to maintain Mormon Trail Road, according to Yermish.

“We’re more than happy to work with the county along with the other gravel pits,” he said. “We just don’t want to bear the whole burden of all the gravel operations by ourselves.”

The Planning Commission opened a public hearing on the request after Miller presented the staff report on the rezone request.

The planning commission closed the hearing after no one came forward to speak.

Immediately after the public hearing closed, Planning Commission member Lynn Butterfield made a motion.

“I make a motion to table this item until the county is able to work with the gravel pit owners along Mormon Trail to figure out a plan that will maintain Mormon Trail in usable condition,” he said.

Butterfield said he would like to see a traffic study that shows a plan of how gravel pit owners can mitigate damage to Mormon Trail Road.

“We have not required a traffic study and a plan with all the gravel pits in the area to mitigate Mormon Trail Road,” he said.

Planning Commission member John Wright said that “taxpayers are getting ripped off,” because the county has to pay for damage to the road but they don’t get revenue from the pit operators to offset their impact.

Planning Commission member Bard Bartholomew voted against the motion.

“I’m against penalizing this one applicant while we figure out solutions for an industry in general,” he said. “We’re making this applicant wait, who knows how long, while we come up with a decision on how to mitigate with all of the companies.”

Butterfield said the applicant doesn’t have to wait; he can buy gravel from an existing pit.

The motion to table the rezone request passed with Bartholomew casting the only dissenting vote.

Planning Commission chairman Scott Jacobs stated that the request would be tabled “until the applicant can work with the County Commission to mitigate the issues brought up.”