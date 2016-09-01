Mormon Trail Road rebuild gets underway next Tuesday

$1.9M project will last until late October and will result in road closures ♦

Work on reconstructing the worst part of worn-out Mormon Trail Road will begin next Tuesday.

Kilgore Company was awarded a $1.9 million contract to rebuild Mormon Trail Road from Rush Valley town limits to South Mountain Road, a distance of approximately six miles, according to Rod Thompson, Tooele County Roads Department director.

“The project will start on Sept. 6 and it is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 30,” he said.

The project will require several road closures in the area, he added.

Mormon Trail Road will be closed Tuesday from the Rush Valley town limits to Silver Avenue to allow for the construction and curing of concrete base.

As construction proceeds north, the road will be closed from Silver Avenue to South Mountain Road.

The process being used is called full depth reclamation, which uses old asphalt and base material for the new road.

The old asphalt and base materials are pulverized, mixed with cement and water, and compacted to produce a strong, durable base. Next, a three-inch-thick asphalt overlay is placed on top.

Full depth reclamation requires no hauling in of aggregate or haul out of old material for disposal. Truck traffic is reduced, and there is little or no waste, according to Thompson.

Heavy gravel trucks, with weight beyond the road’s design, caused Mormon Trail Road to deteriorate, county officials have said.

The completion of South Mountain Road, which runs from Mormon Trail Road to SR-36 near the Tooele County Detention Center, will allow gravel trucks to use SR-36 instead of Mormon Trail Road.

Once completed, the new Mormon Trail Road will carry a 25-ton weight restriction, Thompson said.