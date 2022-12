Two fires broke out in Tooele City on Tuesday morning, Nov. 29, before 11 a.m. One occurred at the Vorwaller Trailer Park on Main Street and one occurred at 450 S. 500 West in Tooele City. A family member has confirmed that Sherri Smart, a resident of the home on 500 West passed away. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Updates will be given as they become available.