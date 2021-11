A red pickup truck was heading southbound on Main Street near Vasa Fitness at 250 N. Main Street in Tooele City around 10:05 a.m. on Wednesday. The driver had a medical issue and crashed into a Jeep Grand Cherokee, causing the Cherokee to roll, according to Tooele Police Department Sgt. Chris Thompson. The Cherokee rolled and ended up upside down in the middle of the roadway. The driver of the red truck was taken to the hospital and no other injuries were reported.