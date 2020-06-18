Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus arrive early in Tooele Valley

Employees target mosquito habitats to kill larvae ♦

Tooele Valley mosquitoes emerged a few weeks early this year because of dry weather, according to Scott Bradshaw, manager of Tooele Valley Mosquito Abatement District.

“We are already noticing an increase in number with the mosquito species that carries the West Nile Virus,” he said.

He said the district tests a flock of chickens for the West Nile Virus antibodies, and the early detection method allows them to determine if West Nile is actively being transmitted.

“We have not detected any West Nile Virus in chickens so far this year in the district or in the state, but it is still early,” Bradshaw said.

“Testing could be a challenge this year considering the lab’s increased workload due to COVID-19. The last thing we want right now is an increase in mosquito viruses,” he said.

The Culex species of mosquitoes carries the West Nile Virus.

“West Nile mosquitoes bite from dusk to dawn. Mosquito repellent is the best way to prevent yourself from being bitten by mosquitoes that are carrying West Nile. Long-sleeved shirts and pants can also prevent bites. Everyone should participate in mosquito prevention and protect themselves from bites,” he said

The mosquito abatement district covers the areas of Lake Point, Erda, Grantsville, Stansbury Park and Stockton.

During the day, nine seasonal employees on ATVs treat the larvae in mosquito habitats with a mosquito-specific bacteria that kills the larvae.

The water of Stansbury Park creates a challenge.

“We have a team that spends the week checking the water around Stansbury Park. There are a lot of mosquito sources around the community and we work really hard to ensure the use of the parks and outdoors can be as free from mosquitoes as possible,” he said.

To reduce the number of mosquitoes, Bradshaw advises residents to remove unnecessary standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires, and birdbaths on a regular basis.

“Those who may choose to use standing water for decor or out of necessity in their yard, such as bird baths and pet water bowls, are advised to change this water every seven days. Keeping vegetation cut back and not over-watering yards also helps,” he said.