Most suicides in Utah involve firearms

A new study by Harvard University shows that 85 percent of firearm deaths in Utah from 2006-2015 were suicides, and death by suicide outnumbers homicides 8 to 1 in the state.

The report, Suicide and Firearm Injury in Utah – Linking Data to Save Lives, was done by the Harvard T.H. Chang School of Public Health. It was commissioned by the Utah Department of Human Services after the 2016 Utah Legislature passed H.B. 440.

Sponsored by Rep. Steve Eliason (R-Sandy) and Rep. Brian King (D-Salt Lake City), H.B. 440 instructed DHS to collect and analyze data for a suicide prevention and gun study. The report says H.B. 440 has established Utah as a leader in linking data from numerous sources to “best learn from yesterday’s tragedies how to prevent tomorrow’s.”

“One of the things that struck me was that 85 percent of suicide deaths were from firearms,” King said. “It’s terrible and sad. We need to work hard to find a way to address it.”

He said there is a great need for gun owners to safely store guns in a way that won’t allow children to get to them.

The Harvard team analyzed mounds of data from multiple state agencies in Utah.

According to the data, the suicide rate in Tooele County matched the rate in Salt Lake County from 2007-2016. There were 21 suicides per 100,000 population during that time period for both counties.

The highest rate of suicide in Utah during that time period was in the most rural counties in the state at 29.3 suicides per 100,000 residents. Tooele County was considered a fringe metro county for the study.

The homicide rate was greater in Salt Lake County at 2.7 per 100,000 with 1.3 homicides per 100,000 in Tooele County.

At a gun violence conference in Los Angeles, King said he learned that when people use firearms to die by suicide, they are successful 80 percent of the time.

“I also learned that 9-of-10 people who attempt never end up dying from suicide,” King said. “They may continue to have other issues, but won’t attempt it again. That statistic stuck with me as well.”

The report showed that firearms were the most lethal method of suicide with an 86.5 percent rate. Suffocation/hangings were 44 percent lethal, 27 percent for drug/medication overdoses, and less than 1 percent for sharp instrument wounds.

Statistics show there were 2,535 suicide deaths by firearms in Utah over a 10-year period from 2006-2015. During that same time there were 295 homicides from firearms.

The report indicated that overall self-harm rate was higher in metropolitan counties, but the fatal self-harm rate was higher in rural counties. Firearm access was also higher in rural counties.

Jon Gossett, president of Life’s Worth Living Foundation, said there needs to be limited access to the means.

He agreed with Rep. Eliason that if gun owners would secure their firearms the suicide rate would drop in half in Utah.

“Tooele is unique in the fact that we are the heaviest armed county in the lower 48,” Gossett said. “If we would lock our guns up, and not have our kids know the combo or where the key is, you would see a dramatic drop.

“Ammo should be stored in another location, away from the guns,” he added.

Gossett said people should not be afraid if someone is struggling to ask if they can take away their guns until they are better.

“I’m not saying we shouldn’t own guns, but we should be responsible gun owners, and that requires us to think of these things,” he said.

Gossett said there are more suicide attempts by girls, but more suicide deaths by boys.

“Boys and men use more lethal means which is guns,” he said. “The sad thing about suicide prevention is how simple the answers are to solve it. Give hope, that’s huge. Limit access to means, that’s huge. If we do these two things, Utah would most definitely drop out of the top 10 in suicide rate in the USA.”