A mother and child were hit by a vehicle while walking across the street by Bonneville Academy on the morning of Monday, Oct. 30.

At the time of the incident, a driver was making a turn and didn’t see the woman or her son entering the crosswalk and hit them, according to Lt. Eli Wayman at the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

The two were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation with what police believe to be minor injuries.

The driver was cooperative with police and no impairment is suspected at this time. The driver was cited for several violations, Wayman said.

The Transcript Bulletin will update this story as further information becomes available.