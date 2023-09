On Thursday, Aug. 31, a motorcycle was hit on the south end of Tooele’s Main Street.

The motorcyclist was traveling near 494 N. Main Street when they were hit by a red Honda Fit around 4 p.m., according to Cpl. Colbey Bentley, Tooele City Police Department’s public information officer.

No life-threatening injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Additional details weren’t available at the time of publication, as the report is not yet complete.