Motorhome burns in Tooele City Sunday afternoon

A motorhome caught fire behind a Tooele City residence near 100 W. Vine St. on Sunday.

The Tooele City Fire Department responded after receiving a call from Tooele County emergency services at 3:31 p.m. It was originally thought to be a structure fire, according to TCFD Chief Rick Harrison.

The first engine arrived on-scene shortly before 4 p.m., Harrison said.

“When we first got the call, it was reported as a structure fire with flames and smoke visible,” he said. “When we got here, it was clear that it was an RV, which had caught fire.”

Harrison said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but is suspected to be a malfunction of the motorhome’s engine, which was being worked on by the owner at the time.

Approximately 30 of Tooele City’s 50-member fire department were on-scene. The crews were able to extinguish the fire within 30 minutes, according to Harrison.

There were no injuries, he added.