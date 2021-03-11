Mountain bike park proposed

Stansbury resident looks to get wheels moving on a mountain bike trail in Tooele ♦

During the latest Tooele Trails Committee board meeting on March 4, Stansbury Park resident Neil Smart gave a presentation promoting the construction of a mountain bike park.

The park, tentatively dubbed the Anaconda Mountain Bike Park, would be constructed near the old Anaconda mine across the street from the Tooele Gun Club.

He got the idea for a park in Tooele while walking the trails by the mine with his two-year-old goldendoodle. As someone who served on the Stansbury Service Agency board for nine years, he had a knack for establishing better recreation facilities for the community.

As he walked the trails and reflected on his past experiences riding dirt bikes, inspiration struck and the idea for recreational bike trails formed.

“I thought ‘this would be a perfect mountain bike area,’’ he said. “If this area could work, it would be a great representation for Tooele and Tooele County.”

While plans are in place for bike trails throughout the county, one concern Smart has is over ease of access. According to plans he’s seen, some will require bikers to ride upwards of four miles of dirt road, before getting to the trail.

“A lot of people would prefer to park in a parking lot and pull their bikes off and go,” he said.

Tooele County has become a hub, of sorts, for motor sports in the region, with the Utah Motor Campus and various trails for recreational vehicles providing plenty of options for riders. However, as Smart pointed out, there are limited pedestrian-centric spaces.

His contention is a bike park will not only benefit the county’s residents, but various youth bike clubs in the community and in Tooele County schools. Since the property is currently reclamation land, Smart noted there really hasn’t been much of a use for it beyond seasonal hunting, something he feels could coexist with a bike park.

This idea for a bike park is an opportunity to seize on a hobby that has been increasingly growing in recent years. Given the accessibility of mountain bikes, across all skill levels, Smart calls this “a good opportunity for everybody to get a little more involved.”

Interest has grown in this project, among residents, local businesses in addition to members of the trails committee. The committee has taken steps to start an exploratory committee to weigh options and look into various other aspects of the project.

Aaron Spilker, owner of Tooele Valley Bicycle, expressed support for the project and sees the addition as a “wonderful resource” to the community. He also pointed to similar parks, which have sponsored races and events, as drivers of revenue for other businesses such as hotels and restaurants.

“The revenue potential is appealing, but the benefit to Riders of all ages is what gets me excited,” Spilker said. He is in the process of making the public aware and is working on garnering support from potential donors.

Inevitably, one of the larger focuses will be on costs, which Smart contends will be minimal. Considering the construction of regular parks, which includes the installation of sprinkler systems, bathroom facilities and other amenities, Smart’s proposal for a mountain bike park would require very little improvements beyond laying the track.

To tackle such a project, Smart feels local contractors would be willing and supportive of developing on the site to accommodate multiple trails. With the project still being in the brainstorming stage, there is still much to be hashed out before any figures can be presented.

For now, Smart wants to focus on letting the Trails committee conduct its research and continue gaining support from the public. Along with the trails committee’s enthusiasm, he cites chatter on a Tooele mountain bike Facebook page as another reason for optimism and sees potential for the location to be popular among riders.

“There’s no reason we can’t have a taste of Eagle Mountain, Corner Mountain or Park City right here in Tooele,” Smart said.