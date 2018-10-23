Mountain lion spotted three times in Stockton area

Residents in the Stockton area are being warned to be on the alert for a young mountain lion, after the big cat was spotted three times in the past several weeks.

The Stockton Police Department was first made aware of a possible cougar in the area when officers investigated a report of a cougar chasing horses at a residence on Hickman Road, according to Stockton Police Chief Travis Romney. When officers arrived to the scene, the cougar was already gone, he said.

Two weeks later, a second sighting of a mountain lion was reported, this time by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Stockton, according to Romney.

Then, at around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Stockton police were dispatched to reports of barking dogs on North Sheridan Street. Romney said hound dogs had gotten loose and were making so much noise the police department received multiple calls.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one of the dogs partially up a tree and they had to use an animal control stick to remove it. Romney said officers could see a pair of eyes further up the tree.

Once the dogs were removed from the base of the tree, the cougar jumped down in front of the police vehicles, before running toward the hills northeast of the town, Romney said.

The cougar appears to be young, only about the size of a German Shepherd, according to a release from the Stockton Police Department. Romney said it’s about the time of year when young cougars leave their mothers to establish their own territory.

A 2-year-old cougar was tranquilized and transported out of Overlake last August after it was spotted moving through residential yards and over fences.

The Stockton Police Department is working with the state Division of Wildlife Resources to locate, tranquilize and relocate the young cougar further from town, Romney said.

“We’ll definitely be looking for it,” he said.

If anyone in the Stockton area sees the cougar, they should not approach the animal and call the Stockton Police Department at 435-882-5600, the release said.

Romney also passed along information from the state DWR on how residents can protect their families and their pets from a cougar.

The DWR recommends feeding your pets inside and keeping them inside at night, as the food can attract cougars and pets are easy prey. Clearing vegetation that can serve as a hiding place or bring deer into the yard is also recommended.

The DWR also suggests keeping a close eye on children when they play outside and bringing them inside before dusk, when cougars begin to hunt. Securing livestock in a barn, shed, or well-lit enclosure can protect them from a cougar attack.

Outdoor lighting, including motion-sensitive lighting, can serve as a deterrent and make the big cats more visible.