Mountain Men gathered at Tooele Rendezvous 

Organizers of the Tooele Mountain Man Rendezvous, which occurred last weekend, said the event was a success, even amid pandemic issues and with fewer vendors.

The festival took place on Sept. 24-26 at the Dow James Memorial Park on 400 North in Tooele City.

This year, the rendezvous consisted of nearly 20 vendors and booths.

Vendors sold animal skins and tails, traditional mountain-man style clothing, beads and jewelry, homemade items, such as toys and dolls, candies, and more.

The event, which has been put on annually for 28 years in Tooele, is based off the Rocky Mountain Rendezvous which occurred between 1825 and 1840 at various locations organized by fur trading companies, where mountain men and trappers could sell their furs and hides, and trade them for needed supplies.

At the Tooele Rendezvous, there was a Dutch oven cooking contest, black powder shooting competition, archery competition, and a hawk and knife competition.

There was also a traditional mountain man trading event.

“This was the original way that the mountain men first started trading,” Blair Hope, chairman of the event, explained. “The mountain men would get around a trade blanket at night and trade their goods. It is kind of cool, because prices aren’t mentioned. If you like what you see, you trade for it, shake hands, and complete the trade.”

Glenn “Grandfather” Rose started the event in Tooele 28 years ago,

“All things considered, it was a fabulous event,” said Rose. “When I say ‘all considering’, I mean we had a pandemic, we had several of our vendors pass away, and some of our vendors had surgery and couldn’t attend. But, even with all of that, it was a great event and a lot of people came out.”

Prior to the origination of the Tooele Mountain Man Rendezvous, the Rock and Gem Show, which now goes on at the same time as the rendezvous inside the Dow James Building, was put on annually, but rock and gem organizers thought that it would be fun to put on a rendezvous at the same time as the show, so they asked Rose if he would start a rendezvous.

“The first year, I think there were only six or seven vendors,” Hope said. “I took over the event 22 years ago and we had 40 to 44 vendors each year after that, except for this year with the pandemic.”

“Grandfather Rose started something and we continued it, and it’s still successful,” Hope continued.

This year, Rose passed away, so a celebration of life was held for him at the rendezvous.

“It was really cool to be able to celebrate his life,” Hope said. “We all got together and had a big potluck dinner. We also did a flag retirement ceremony and a veteran’s memorial.”

Hope plans on putting on the event next year and for as long as he can.

“We want to encourage younger generations to come out and be a part of the rendezvous,” he said. “The last thing we want is for this event to end, because people don’t know about it.”

The rendezvous occurs in September each year.