Mountain snowpack depths are off to a good start

Tooele Valley’s snow water equivalent is 148% of normal ♦

Snowpacks statewide hit the beginning of the year ahead of average, including in Tooele Valley where snow is piling up in the mountains, according to the Jan. 1, 2020 Water Supply Outlook Report from the National Resources Conservation Service Utah Snow Survey.

“Utah’s snowpack for this winter is off to a good start,” reads the NRCS report. “As of January 1st, the snow water equivalent measured at our SNOTEL sites was 129% of normal statewide, with all major basins above 100%.”

The Tooele Valley – Vernon Creek Basin’s snow water equivalent, or the amount of water in the snowpack, was at 148% of the historic median value at the end of 2019.

The Rocky Basin Settlement Canyon SNOTEL site reported 10.9 inches of snow water equivalent for 143% of the median. The Mining Fork SNOTEL site reported 9.3 inches of snow water equivalent for 182% of the median. The Vernon Creek SNOTEL site reported 3.9 inches of snow water equivalent for 108% of the median.

From Jan. 1 to 13, the Rocky Mountain-Settlement Canyon site recorded an additional 2 inches of snow water equivalent. The Mining Fork site reported 2.7 additional inches of snow water equivalent while Vernon Creek picked up an additional 0.4 inches of snow water equivalent during the same time period.

While snowfall is up, overall precipitation is below median for this time of year and soil moisture content indicates that the ground is drier than normal.

Total precipitation for the water year, which began Oct. 1, 2019, the total precipitation received in the Tooele Valley-Vernon Creek Basin was 90% of normal as of Dec. 31, 2019.

Precipitation rates got off to a slow start this year, but have improved, according to the NRCS report.

Statewide the precipitation rate for the calendar year of 2019 was 90% of normal.

The slow start of precipitation following an extremely dry summer resulted in dry soil moisture levels in the state. The NRCS reported that as of Jan. 1, statewide the soil saturation is 41%, roughly 80% of normal.

In Tooele Valley the soil saturation level was at 22% as of Jan. 1. Normal for this time of year in Tooele Valley is 33%.

Dry soils mean an above-average snowpack is needed to produce average runoff conditions, according to the NRCS report.

“Current data suggest that Utah needs to receive about 8.5 inches additional SWE this winter to continue to have an ‘average’ winter, so bring on the storms,” reads the NRCS report.

Tooele County’s reservoirs started out the year ahead of last year. As of Dec. 31, 2019, Settlement Canyon reservoir was at 57% of capacity, compared to 31% at the end of 2018. Grantsville reservoir was at 51% of capacity, compared to 34% at the end of 2018.

“With about 90 days remaining until our typical peak SWE, our snowpack statewide is roughly 140% of what it was at this time last year,” reads the NRCS report. “This is quite impressive when you consider how well our snowpack turned out by the end of last winter, but keep in mind that much of last year’s snowpack came in February and March — keep your fingers crossed for a repeat performance.”

SNOTEL, or snow telemetry, are remote battery powered sites across western mountains that automatically measure and transmit information about snow depth, water content, rainfall, and air temperature. They are managed by the USDA’s National Resources and Conservation Service.

SNOTEL reports for Tooele Valley include data from three sites in the Tooele Valley-Vernon Creek Basin: the Mining Fork site in South Willow Fork, the Rocky Basin – Settlement Canyon site, and the Vernon Creek site.