Mountain West Medical Center receives Heart Failure accreditation 

Accreditation shows expertise and commitment to care, resources for heart failure patients ♦

The Mountain West Medical Center was recognized in September by the American College of Cardiology for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with heart failure.

The American College of Cardiology awarded Mountain West Medical Center with Heart Failure Accreditation with Outpatient Services based on rigorous onsite review of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients with heart failure through pre-hospital care, early stabilization, acute care, transitional care, clinical quality measures and more.

“Mountain West Medical Center has demonstrated its commitment to providing Tooele Valley with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Mountain West Medical Center with Heart Failure Accreditation with Outpatient Services.”

Heart failure is a chronic and progressive condition where the heart is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs for blood and oxygen. Hospitals that employ an evidence-based, protocol-driven and systematic approach to managing heart failure have been able to reduce time to treatment and are able to identify and predict high-risk patients while also reducing length-of-stay and hospital readmissions.

Facilities earning Heart Failure Accreditation with Outpatient Services not only demonstrate the management of acute heart failure, but also provide, or partner with outpatient clinics for, post-discharge care and services to heart failure patients. This approach promotes a smooth transition between the inpatient and outpatient setting and ensures a collaborative team effort to ensure the continuum of care.

Hospitals receiving Heart Failure Accreditation with Outpatient Services from the ACC must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process involving completing a gap analysis; examining variances of care, developing an action plan; a rigorous onsite review; and monitoring for sustained success. Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing guidelines and standards, and adopting best practices in the precise care of heart failure patients. Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians and other administrative staff that earnestly support the efforts leading to better patient education, improved patient outcomes, and more effective and efficient disease control.

“We also want to recognize that Mountain West Medical Center is the only Heart Failure Accredited Facility in the state of Utah at this time, according to the American College of Cardiology,” stated Pamela Giles, RN, accreditation manager.

Mountain West Medical Center is also an Accredited Chest Pain Center by the American College of Cardiology. They obtained this accreditation in 2013 and have diligently worked to receive their reaccreditation every three years since.

The ACC offers U.S. and international hospitals like Mountain West Medical Center access to a comprehensive suite of cardiac accreditation services designed to optimize patient outcomes and improve hospital financial performance. These services are focused on all aspects of cardiac care, including heart failure.

Mountain West Medical Center is a 44-licensed bed hospital located at 2055 N. Main Street in Tooele City. It is one of the largest employers in Tooele County with over 450 employees and over 100 medical staff members. Services provided by MWMC include chest pain and heart failure accreditation by the American College of Cardiology. MWMC is also a designated stroke receiving facility and they have trauma designation. Inpatient services at MWMC include a med-surg unit, ICU, and maternity floor. Outpatient services include imaging, laboratory, surgery, cardiopulmonary, and physical therapy services. MWMC is an affiliate of University of Utah Health.