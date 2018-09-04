Mountain West Medical Center to host open house

The public is invited to learn all about Mountain West Medical Center at a free community health event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“This event gives us the opportunity to open our doors so the community members can see what’s behind them and meet some of our staff who can answer questions and demonstrate what can be expected if a visit is needed,” said Becky Trigg, MWMC marketing director.

She said the event is a big undertaking by all the departments at the hospital so it is only held every other year.

“Most people never anticipate having to visit the hospital other than to possibly visit a loved one or friend who is a patient,” Trigg said. “The hospital has had some negative history, but we have come so far in keeping our patients safe, comfortable and providing skilled care. We want those who are skeptical of using our services to come visit for themselves and learn of what we can offer so they do not have to spend life-saving time to drive around the mountain for their healthcare.”

Booths will provide information on various hospital services including cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose and BMI screenings.

There will be things for children to do including a bounce house and a chance to bring their stuffed animals to the Teddy Bear Clinic.

People can play the life-sized Operation Game, tour the operating room with surgery demonstrations, tour the Women’s Center, visit the radiology department, stop in the cafeteria for a hot dog, chips, cookies and a drink, visit physical therapy, tour an ambulance, explore an AirMed helicopter and check out the new opioid awareness messages in the main public areas.

Trigg said visitors will learn about the hospital’s ability to handle medical emergencies.

She said the Emergency Room is both a stroke receiving facility and is chest pain accredited.

“When someone is having symptoms of a stroke or heart attack, the best thing to do is call 911 and let us get the patient stabilized instead of risking getting stuck in a traffic jam or being out in inclement weather, trying to get medical help to save a life,” Trigg said.

“Our surgeons are able to perform types of surgeries that the big city hospitals may or may not do, and we want our little community to know what is available,” she said.

Trigg said the Women’s Center has been highly spoken of by members of the community, but there are many women who plan to expand their families and have no idea what they have right in their own backyard.

“We encourage everyone to come and take the tours and become familiar with all of the services available so they are prepared to make decisions when the time comes,” Trigg said. “This will be a fun day, so please stop by.”

Mountain West Medical Center is located at 2055 N. Main St., Tooele.