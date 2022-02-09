Mr. and Miss Amazing Pageant returns

The Mr. and Miss. Amazing Pageant returned after two long pandemic years allowing for 16 young people 14 to 22 with special abilities to showcase their talents on stage.

The 10th annual pageant took place on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. in the Tooele High School Auditorium and included four famous local and state-wide judges, a famous wear competition and onstage question, talent showcase, and a formal wear competition.

The theme this year was “You had me at aloha” and included the stage decorations being Hawaiian themed.

The program began with Rebecca Ford, a special education teacher with the Tooele County School District welcoming those in attendance.

“Everyone, we are so excited to have you. I can’t believe we made it 10 full years,” Ford said addressing the crowd.

After her welcome message, Ford introduced the judges as Utah First Lady Abigail Cox; Miss Utah, Sasha Sloan; Kendell Thomas, Tooele County Council member and University of Utah Professor, Julia Flemming.

The national anthem was presented by Sioana Longi and the Tooele High School ROTC.

After the national anthem, the judge’s biographies were read to those in attendance, followed by the famous wear and on-stage question.

Pageant contestants dressed up as Luke Bryan, a cat boy, Santa Claus, Nacho Libre, and Taylor Swift.

Contestants were asked questions such as “What is your favorite animal and why?” “What do you want to be when you grow up?” and “What makes you amazing?”

After the famous wear competition, contestants took to the stage to perform their talent.

Talents included everything from singing to painting to roping a plastic cow.

Next, there was a brief intermission and after intermission contestants returned in their formal wear walking from one point on the stage to the next while Ford read their bios.

After the judging portion of the pageant concluded, Ford told the story of how the pageant began.

“I had this dream about this pageant,” Ford said, speaking back to 12 years ago. “I was so tired of people focusing on people with disabilities that I wanted them to focus on their abilities.”

Ford thanked those who helped her put the pageant together.

“Fortunately, I couldn’t do this by myself,” she said.

Concluding the pageant, but before judging, Miss Amazing 2019 Ellie Jensen and Mr. Amazing Brock Lawrence took their final walks as crown holders before the new Mr. and Miss Amazing was crowned.

The pageant concluded with judging.

5th attendant for the Mr. Amazing category was Cameron Sutherland, 4th attendant was Khathum Millward, 3rd attendant was Nathan Draper, 2nd attendant was Justin Reich, and 1st attendant was Chase Bennet.

In the Miss Amazing category, Waiverley Kingston was crowned as 3rd attendant, Heather Thomas was crowned as 2md attendant, and Maddie Beacham was crowned as 1st attendant.

Mr. Congeniality was Conner McInnes and Miss Congeniality was Hannah Tolbert.

A Duke Award was given to Colby Garrard and the Duchess award was given to Sabine Stokes.

The Prince of the Evening was Ryan Higgins and the Princess of the Evening was Ashlynn Schalk.

Finally, Mr. Amazing was given to Sean Petaia and Miss Amazing was given to Lisa Staurt.