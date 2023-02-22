Mr. and Miss Amazing pageant to return this weekend

The 11th annual Mr. and Miss Amazing pageant will take place this weekend with a space theme.

The pageant will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, in the Tooele High School auditorium.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and there will be concessions and merch available for purchase.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at tooeleathletics.org or at the door.

There will also be a silent auction open now until the evening of the pageant. Please visit event.auctria.com to participate. Action items include overnight stays, food items, clothing, giftsets, gift cards for theater performances, and more.

The pageant will highlight around 15 young people ages 14 to 22 with disabilities. There will be a clothing competition, onstage questions, talent showcase, and a formal wear competition.

The program began with Rebecca Ford, a special education teacher at the Tooele County School District, 10 years ago.

The purpose of the pageant is to instill confidence and build self-esteem in participants.

How does this one-night affect so many people? The answer is easy; it’s magic,” Polly Tolbert, parent of a contestant this year and English teacher at the Tooele County School District who participates in the pageant said. “You will laugh. You will cry. You will cheer. You will smile until your cheeks are sore. But best of all, just like thousands of others, when the curtain drops at the end of the pageant, you will have a renewed belief that the world is full of amazing people who work tirelessly to celebrate amazing people.”