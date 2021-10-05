Municipal ballots will be mailed next week

Voters will be able to cast their vote in their Nov. 2 municipal election next week.

Ballots for municipal elections are scheduled to hit the post office on Oct. 12, according to Tooele County Clerk Tracy Shaw.

Once a ballot is received voters may mark it and send it back by mail at any time before Election Day. State law requires that mailed ballots be postmarked no later than Nov. 1, the day before the election, to be counted.

There also are four secure ballot drop boxes located across the county where ballots may be dropped off before 8 p.m. on the night of the election.

Drop box locations are: in Grantsville east of Grantsville City Hall next to the utility payment box, in Stansbury Park in the strip mall at 500 E. Village Boulevard across from Hug-Hes, at Tooele City Hall south of City Hall next to the utility payment box and on the west side of the Tooele County Administration Building.

There will be two vote centers open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day specifically for the disabled, people who did not receive a ballot in the mail, or other emergencies, however, everyone is welcome.

Ballots can also be dropped off on Election Day at one of the vote centers.

The vote centers will be in the basement of the County Building and at the Deseret Peak Complex.

To be registered to vote and receive a ballot in the mail for the Nov. 2 election, voters must register, if they aren’t already registered, in person at the County Clerk’s Office, by mail or fax using the form available on the County Clerk’s website or on line at vote.utah.gov by 5 p.m. on Oct. 22.

Voter registration status can be checked at vote.utah.gov.

Municipal elections for mayors and city/town council members will be held for Grantsville, Rush Valley, Stockton, Tooele and Wendover. Voters in Erda City will elect their first city council by districts.

Elections will also be held for the Stansbury Park Improvement District board and the Stanbury Park Recreation Service Area board.

Voters in the boundary of the proposed Lake Point City will vote on incorporation and select a form of government if incorporation passes.

Voters not within one of these areas will not receive ballots in the mail. In the case of Erda, where city council members are elected by district, voters will receive ballots with only the candidates for council members from the district where the voter lives.

Tooele County has been voting all by-mail since 2018.

Prior to 2018, many of the outlying areas in the county were already voting by mail. Stansbury Park voting precincts were added to the vote-by-mail list for the 2016 election.

Each ballot return envelope has a barcode printed on it that is unique to each voter. The barcode is used to prevent a voter from returning more than one ballot.

The voter must also sign the outside of the envelope. An optical scanner compares the signature to up to five different signatures for the voter that may be on record. If the signature can’t be verified by the machine, the envelope is kicked out so it can be processed manually. Ballot envelopes with a signature that can’t be verified, or ones without a signature, can’t be counted. The clerk’s office contacts the voter to clear up the discrepancy.

Voters can go to vote.utah.gov to track the status of their ballot. The website will indicate when a ballot has been mailed to the voter, when it was received in the clerk’s office and when it was counted.