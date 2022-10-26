Municipal services up almost $1 million

No property tax increase planned ♦

Tooele County’s budget for municipal-type services provided to unincorporated areas of the county will grow by 12.4% in 2023 from the 2022 budget, if the county’s proposed tentative budget is adopted as is.

The 2023 tentative budget for 2023 adopted by the county council during their Oct. 18 business meeting held at the Tooele County Administration Building raised the municipal services fund budget from $8.8 million to $9.5 million.

No increase from the 2023 certified municipal services fund property tax rate is proposed, although that rate won’t be known until July 2023.

Instead, the 2023 municipal services budget is balanced with a small property tax revenue increase from new growth ― up $133,623 from $2,539,202 in 2022 to 2,672,643 in 2023 ― and an additional $1 million transfer from the municipal services fund balance.

The county is required by state law to provide and pay for expenses for services provided exclusively or primarily to persons in unincorporated areas of the county from a specific fund that is separate from the county’s general fund.

Revenue for this fund may come from taxes, fees, or other revenue collected from unincorporated areas, according to state code. Federal money, like payment in lieu of taxes, may also be used for the municipal fund.

Taxes or other revenue collected countywide may not be used as revenue for the municipal service fund, according to state code.

The largest expense for the municipal services fund is an annual county administrative fee to cover the costs of services provided by the county’s general fund for city-like services for citizens exclusievly in the unincorporated parts of the county.

State law requires that municipal service costs factor in administrative costs, including an appropriate portion of the salary for elected and appointed officials related to their involvement in providing municipal-type services.

The county uses an estimated percentage based on a study of expenses of each administrative department’s budget to determine how much of each department’s budget should be included in the annual budgeted administrative transfer from the municipal services fund to the general fund.

The 2023 tentative budget calls for a $6.3 million county administrative fee transfer, $971,374 more than in 2022, an 18.1% increase.

The largest source of revenue for the municipal service fund is sales tax.

The tentative 2022 budget shows sales tax revenue for the municipal service fund at $3.7 million or 37% of total revenue.

The second largest source of revenue for the municipal service fund is the municipal services property tax.

Collected on all property in unincorporated areas, the municipal services property tax is expected to bring in $2.7 million in 2022 or 27% percent of the fund’s total revenue.

State code requires entities that follow a calendar year for their budget, like counties, to declare in a public meeting at least 14 days before a general election the intent to increase property taxes, the dollar amount of increase, the purpose for the increase, and the approximate percentage of increase if they want to include a property tax increase in their final adopted budget for the following year. That deadline fell on Oct. 25, 2022, with no action by the County Council to declare the intent to raise property taxes over the certified rate for 2023.

The 2022 tentative budget is a working document that will continue to be discussed in open work session meetings of the County Council until the final budget is adopted in December.