Murals Inspired by Kids

Richard Pacheco believes painted fences make great neighbors ♦

While Tooele resident Richard Pacheco stood in front of his home discussing his latest artwork on his fence, a car slowed down on the street and the window rolled down.

“Hey,” the female driver said, pointing to the fence and addressing Pacheco, “is that you?”

“Yep!” he responded.

“Great job! I love it!”

The window went up and the car drove away.

Pacheco turned back with a smile. “What’s funny is, I don’t even know those people.”

That exchange took place outside Pacheco’s home near the Bit ‘n’ Spur Rodeo Grounds, where he paints a new mural every few months on his plywood fence. The latest scene the driver pointed to bears a Pokémon theme, complete with a jovial-looking Pikachu character soaring through the air and a frazzled Pokéball that looks ready to explode.

Pacheco said he has no experience with the popular game or its characters, but was inspired by its recent surge in popularity.

“I don’t know anything about it,” he said. “I saw it was popular, and I just thought, ‘You know, that would be really neat for the kids.’”

Ultimately, that’s been Pacheco’s driving force since he first started painting his fence eight years ago: The local youth who can enjoy it.

“My inspiration is the kids,” he said. “They love it.”

His own son, Zayden, also suggests things to his father that influence what he’s going to paint.

The tradition began on the side of his house, but he was eventually able to put up a tall fence to use as his canvas. The warm response from the youth, in particular, has kept him going, despite the investment of time and paint.

Pacheco said he uses about 20 cans of spray paint for each mural, and with each can costing around $4, he usually ends up dropping between $80-100 on each new mural.

He typically settles on seasonal themes, having done Thanksgiving and Halloween pieces in the past. As for the particulars of the mural, he said, “Sometimes the inspiration just comes to me out of nowhere. I get an idea and I just go at it. Most of the art I do is just freestyle — I don’t know what I’m doing sometimes and it just turns out to be something.”

Unlike an artist who devotes one canvas to a painting and creates his next piece on another, Pacheco discards every mural he paints by eventually painting over it. Though he does occasionally blend new paint with the colors already in place to make his murals, remnants of his last creation are all-but-gone when the new one is in place.

It doesn’t seem to bother him.

“It fulfilled its purpose, you know?” Pacheco said. “It’s been seen, and I like doing a whole new concept.”

He sees each new project as a competition with himself, because people have been vocal about which ones are their favorites.

He knows it’s time to start on a new mural when the old one seems worn, or has been up too long.

“I usually go by the holidays and seasons,” Pacheco said.

The next one will be Halloween-themed, and he’s already started work on it with the beginnings of a creepy-looking tree that has sprung up in one corner of the mural.

Currently, the wall he paints is mostly on one side, but he has future plans to finish the fence perpendicular to the current one so the mural can be large enough to wrap around.

His work has been popular enough with passersby he’s been offered work by the parents of neighborhood children.

“People will pull over and say, ‘Hey, I want my kid’s room done. How much do you charge?’”

It brings him tremendous satisfaction to see how much the neighborhood parents like his work.

“[The parents] come and stop, and they see their kids smile, and they’ve said, ‘With me just turning and seeing my kids smile, it made my day.’ I’ve had … families come and say, ‘Hey, we drive by your house just to see the next one,’” he said. “I’m always like, ‘Thank you, that means so much to me.’ That’s what keeps me going, you know?”

Pacheco was born and raised in Tooele, and has spent most of his time here.

He said he likes living here. “It’s cool. Everybody seems to know everybody; it’s a good community.”

He said he knew he loved art since he was a teenager, and got hooked after entering a chalk art contest and winning when he was in high school.

Since then, he has worked as a tattoo artist, designed T-shirts and been contracted for businesses and the aforementioned children’s rooms.

Inside his home, urban-style artwork of his own creation adorns the walls, and his son, Zayden, is quick to boast of the comic-themed walls of his room.

You can see more of his creations on his personal Facebook page, which he uses almost exclusively to post his artwork.