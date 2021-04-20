Murder suicide suspected in South Rim home deaths

Sheriff’s deputy investigating a disconnected 911 call found a deceased couple at a Tooele County home on Saturday night.

Evidence at the scene indicates that the wife shot her husband before taking her own life, according to a Sheriff’s department press release.

According to the Sheriff’s office, deputies had never been dispatched to the location before.

On Saturday at 11:32 p.m. a 911 call was made to Tooele County Dispatch by an elderly female who stated that her husband had been shot, according to the press release.

The woman hung up and no reconnection could be made with her.

Deputies responded to the residence in South Rim associated with the phone number.

There they found the deceased couple.

The husband has been identified as 72-year-old Donald Day. The wife has been identified as 68-year-old Joyce Day.

Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer said that the department had never had a problem with the couple.

“We have had no prior dealing with them,” he said. “They don’t have a history of conflict between the two of them and we have never been dispatched to their location for anything. It’s just not what we were expecting.”